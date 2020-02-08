Is Romney angling for the Democrat nomination for President?

Posted on 10:24 pm, February 8, 2020 by Steve Kates

As we can see the President has their number, the Democrats have nothing and every one of them running for president is an almost certain bust. But Romney. Despicable scum that he might well be, will attract some from the conservative side although absolutely on the left in every way that counts. He almost knocked off Obama in 2012 until he decided to scuttle his own ship.

No idea if it is technically possible, but if it is, this is no doubt on his mind.

6 Responses to Is Romney angling for the Democrat nomination for President?

  2. Sean
    #3317280, posted on February 8, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    More of a neo-con who has been left behind from the GOP mainstream because Trump wasn’t bought off by Big-war to get the nomination and actually reflects the general views of the base.

  3. candy
    #3317284, posted on February 8, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Democrat President Pierre Delecto. Has a certain ring to it.

  4. BorisG
    #3317292, posted on February 8, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    He almost knocked off Obama in 2012 until he decided to scuttle his own ship.

    Dems have moved miles to the lunatic left since 2012. They won’t come out to vote for him.

  5. Adelagado
    #3317293, posted on February 8, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Surely the Dems know that none of this crowd can beat Trump. Of course they still have to put up a candidate this time or they will look ridiculous, but really its just a practice run for the 2024 election. Only Buttigieg will still be viable by then, but AOC, and maybe Michelle Obama, will also be in the race so he’s probably wasting his time now too.

