Long Odds For Leo

IRELAND goes to the polls today with most commentators predicting Leo Varadkar, the republic’s youngest ever and first gay premier, to lose. Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have moved ahead of Taoiseach Varadkar’s Fine Gael throughout the campaign. Remarkably, polls have Sinn Féin in first place overall. Despite being seen by liberal outsiders as a new class progressive hero, Varadkar’s standing in the republic itself has declined rudely following the mismanagement of heath-care generally and construction of the National Children’s Hospital in particular. Varadkar is vaguely associated with Ireland’s cheered-by-leftists social revolution whose defining cause has been a nouveau-woke repudiation of constitutionally entrenched Catholicism. The Dublin-born son of an Indian immigrant to the UK and an Irish nurse mother, Varadkar in fact merely continued a secularising process begun under John Bruton with legalised divorce in 1995 and carried forward by the Kenny government with legalised gay ‘marriage’ in 2015. Even so, his prosecution of the 2018 abortion liberalisation referendum is seen by admirers as an ‘achievement’ that bests those earlier wins.

The trouble with having a fashionable but managerially inept symbol of globalism as a leader, however, is that voters get nothing out of it. Warm inner glow won’t put bread on tables or pay the bills. The US Democrats are now learning that post-Obama lesson the hard way. A housing crisis in Ireland has been another flashpoint and the incumbent’s mastery of cocktail circuit causes hasn’t served him well in an unglamorous, bricks and mortar domestic grind. An aloof personality, Varadkar consistently runs third – which is to say, last – in favourability surveys behind Mary Lou McDonald (SF) and Micheal Martin (FF). James Dellingpole has savaged Varadkar as “a kind of low-rent Justin Trudeau” less interested in the Irish than he is in sacrificing their identity “for the greater good of turning the entire Western world into a George Soros-sponsored, open borders melting pot of mediocrity.”

As a dedicated disciple of the EU’s trans-national mentality, should he lose the election, Varadkar is expected to eventually take a high profile job in Brussels. He would be handsomely rewarded there for services and rhetoric rendered to Remain. Struggling badly for a toehold on the hustings, he has sought to gain electoral credits for negotiating a “soft border” with Northern Ireland (a “hard” one could have led to violence), telling voters that Brexit is unfinished business – still at “half-time.” But the internationalist moment is past. Varadkar’s chauvinism for Europe – he has even teased the UK as a minor power in comparison – is the outlook not of a chieftain but of a viceroy. For obvious historical reasons, that is a mistake. As for his sexuality and biracial identity, the thrill is gone. The New York Times may lionise him as “a symbol of Ireland’s leap from its clannish, Catholic past to a tolerant, multiracial modernity” but its notoriously anti-Catholic editorial board members don’t vote in Irish elections.

The fallout from Brexit has made politics in Ireland more obtuse than usual. A new Taoiseach will be drawn into a maelstrom created by rejuvenated visions of the island’s future – housing and health crises or no. In the North, there is the customary hostility to southern domination, coupled now with resentment of Westminster Conservatives – their heritage-listed allies – who take unionist votes for granted but are seen to be indifferent to the province’s economic plight. Culturally, many northerners – Protestants and Catholics – are also wary of the republic’s left-wing, Europhile and secularist bent. Nationalists in the north and south have used Brexit as a springboard for unification – the former’s paramilitaries even reviving terrorism for the cause. Sinn Féin in the republic guarantees a referendum on unification within five years if elected. As the outcome of such a plebiscite would have no legal application in Northern Ireland, it would likely be a provocation to the hard men of Ulster who are no less capable of a deadly return to arms than the Real IRA.

Strategically, all of these seemingly esoteric factors will be part of any deal negotiated when the election results are in. The Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil’s Martin say they will not enter into a governing alliance with Sinn Féin. Both men want voters to associate Mary Lou McDonald with the Troubles. She was never a member of the IRA, of course, but there is enough fear amongst older voters for them to steer clear of her party. Given a Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil combination has never occurred in Irish history, the most likely result will be Michael Martin taking office with the support of minor parties. Sinn Féin’s surge is the headline phenomenon of this campaign but experts say it hasn’t run enough candidates nationwide to win office. To somebody inexpert, there seems to be enough margin for trading in this mix to keep everyone guessing till the last minute.