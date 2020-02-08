Liberty Quote
Trade unions, professional associations, industrial organisations, special interests of all kinds, from artistic to environmental, not only demand increased government expenditure but also oppose reductions that would limit their activities, power, influence, and incomes.— Arthur Seldon
-
Open Forum: February 8, 2020
Yee-hah!
Uno 🙂
Told ya so.
Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds
vlad…It’s incredible when you read the stories of eventual bestsellers that were turned down by X number of publishers.
John Grisham’s first book, A Time to Kill, was apparently rejected by over 20 publishers, but went on to become a best-seller.
Same amount or thereabouts for Joseph Heller with Catch-22, which I must re-read sometime.
Bat soup?
‘Bat tornado’ invades Queensland town
Hundreds of thousands of bats have invaded the town of Ingham in Queensland, Australia, and residents are fed up.
The bats now outnumber the residents in the town and upset locals have asked their council to do something about it.
The animals have caused chaos, with residents complaining about the smell, the dirt and the noise.
<a href="Hundreds of thousands of bats have invaded the town of Ingham in Queensland, Australia, and residents are fed up. The bats now outnumber the residents in the town and upset locals have asked their council to do something about it. The animals have caused chaos, with residents complaining about the smell, the dirt and the noise.
However, the bats are protected by law and cannot be culled. Local authorities now say they are trying to “persuade” the bats to move back to their habitat.