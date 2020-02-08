Sheer genius. Tax producers and subsidise Green parasites and carpetbaggers

You could not make it up.

The Morrison government is looking at raising the $1.4bn-a-year tax on the gas industry in a bid to replace falling revenue and protect future budget surpluses.

Federal Treasury is considering lifting the taxes on Australia’s liquefied natural gas producers — now the largest exporters of LNG in the world — as income from the 40-year-old tax is forecast to fall by $450m over the four-year budget estimates.

Treasury is also working on recasting the tax, which has raised more than $100bn since it started, because the industry has in ­large part shifted from Tasmanian Bass Strait oil production to LNG production in Western Australia’s North-West Shelf. This means many projects pay no petroleum resource rent tax.

Gas producers paid $1.16bn in PRRT in 2017-18. Tax payments peaked in 2001 at $2.4bn but have been in decline ever since. There might be a way to justify some adjustment to the tax but there is no way to defend the subsidies for RE and the billions handed out to promote green energy that increases the cost of power and reduces the reliability of supply. As a matter of interest, what is bauxite smelting worth to the national economy? And how much investment has gone overseas due to the cost of power? Score a billion for Bluescope Steel and half a bil or so for Pratt’s US box operation. Not to mention the loss of the car industry in South Australia. Historical note on carpetbaggers.