The Saturday Laura

Posted on 2:25 pm, February 8, 2020 by currencylad

IT’S Saturday and that means Laura Tingle has fulfilled what seems to be a contractual obligation to write yet another anti Scott Morrison hit-piece for the ABC. The difference this week is she works the US impeachment saga into a polemic about the sports funding scandal and a broader one about getting at/insisting on the truth. As tenuous as Nancy Pelosi’s denture control, the connection between President Trump and Bridget McKenzie supposedly has something to do with senates and accountability. Sure. Here’s how Tingle describes the Ukraine story: “[T]he US President was prepared to use American foreign policy to achieve a domestic political hit on an opponent, in a particularly volatile part of the world.” No further details. Nothing about the Biden family being caught red-handed making millions while Joe was Vice-President and his son a well-paid member of a dodgy gas company board. Nothing about Biden Sr boasting on camera about ending a Ukrainian investigation into his son’s, er, colleagues using the threat of withheld aid. Nothing either about how Ukraine was hastily invented as a substitute for the Russia Hoax – now known to have been a DNC-financed sting and a criminal surveillance operation run by Obama loyalists. Thanks, Laura, but – paraphrasing Sir Les Patterson – you are to finding the truth what Sir Robert Helpmann was to oxy welding.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to The Saturday Laura

  1. stackja
    #3316891, posted on February 8, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Laura Tingle inventing stories like USA Democrats. I am shocked!

  2. Tony Tea
    #3316937, posted on February 8, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Laura Tingle is to journalism what Laura Tingle is to journalism.

  3. Shy Ted
    #3316943, posted on February 8, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Roll with the punches, SloMo, roll with the punches. Or you could do something about it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.