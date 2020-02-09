All forms of Keynesian theory are nonsense but the Milton Keynesians may be the worst

So earnest, so learned, so stupid. A different kind of Keynesian. That she tries to make the point that living standards have not risen for we normal citizens since incomes have not risen along with rising productivity represents a kind of obliviousness that is truly remarkable. But her views are the views of many. The photo is taken from Powerline where the comments thread is a real treat. The video is from here.

But whatever you might say about her knowledge and depth, she has been an active force in shifting American politics to the screwball left.

I’ve even been to Milton Keynes to a conference. How she would have even heard the name and registered it is as strange as her willingness to pontificate on just about anything.