Killjoy Rain Shuts Down The Left’s Bushfire Party

SOMEBODY should write an epic poem about it. Just like that, everything changes on this unruly, magnificent bitch-brute of a continent. One day large tracts of land across several states are parched and ablaze; the next we have a cyclone in the West, flash floods, dams filling, press talk of “monster waves” and a “rain bomb,” BOM talk of a risk to life from horror torrents and three governments brawling over access to newly flowing gigalitres in the Murray-Darling. As shameless as dumpster-divers, left-wing climateers didn’t waste a moment to pull a link to ‘global warming’ from the garbage. They are furious with the rain, all the same. How could precipitation do this to them? This was their big moment as “ground zero” for the climate apocalypse. Now there won’t even be any smoke billowing around for spooky effect during this Sunday’s Concert for Bushfire Relief. Alice Cooper probably has a machine for it, though. (Lay off the bats this year, Alice. They’re off).

An impressive bill of mostly superannuated performers it is too. But the inspiration behind it is embarrassing. Is this a country so hard up for money that we need Cooper and company to rescue us, Geldof-like? The 2019-20 fires were appalling but unexceptional in the annals and their fatalities were nowhere near the battle-like tolls recorded in previous bushfires. The second-most shocking thing about this loss of human life is how seldom one hears the figure mentioned. It’s 34, by the way. Thirty-four is dull compared to one billion. The latter is the wholly invented and far better-known number of animals, lizards and insects allegedly killed. It’s also the figure that was sold overseas to sentimentalist koala lovers to draw attention to the “unprecedented” emergency Down Under that was the fault of a heartless non-leftist leader, evil coal and Rupert Murdoch. Nobody abroad and few people here know how many human beings perished because they don’t care. They only care about what French political philosopher Pierre Manent calls “the authority of the present moment.”

One ScoMo Doth Not a Summer Make

There have already been many speeches and ‘finest hour’ encomiums about how the bushfires brought out the best in Australia. For the record, no they didn’t. They brought out the worst: insincere mawkishness, personal cruelty, narcissistic whining, adolescent obscurantism, tantrums for cameras, political attention-seeking and sour irrationality. The crisis brought out the best in an army of old-school individuals whose names you will never know. In fact, it wasn’t the fires that “brought out” anything in them. Their stoicism in all weathers and commitment to battle – their “best” – is not a turn-up for the books but a way of life. The opposite is also true. The fires didn’t bring out the worst in many politicians, reporters, public intellectuals and protesters. That is who they are all the time. If you’re the kind of person who has no compunction about viciously attacking and blaming Scott Morrison for bushfires, you’re not ‘finest hour’ material. The tragedy was not about the Prime Minister or his ‘climate change’ policy. It wasn’t about anything. It was life in Australia.