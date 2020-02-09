Killjoy Rain Shuts Down The Left’s Bushfire Party

SOMEBODY should write an epic poem about it. Just like that, everything changes on this unruly, magnificent bitch-brute of a continent. One day large tracts of land across several states are parched and ablaze; the next we have a cyclone in the West, flash floods, dams filling, press talk of “monster waves” and a “rain bomb,” BOM talk of a risk to life from horror torrents and three governments brawling over access to newly flowing gigalitres in the Murray-Darling. As shameless as dumpster-divers, left-wing climateers didn’t waste a moment to pull a link to ‘global warming’ from the garbage. They are furious with the rain, all the same. How could precipitation do this to them? This was their big moment as “ground zero” for the climate apocalypse. Now there won’t even be any smoke billowing around for spooky effect during this Sunday’s Concert for Bushfire Relief. Alice Cooper probably has a machine for it, though. (Lay off the bats this year, Alice. They’re off).
An impressive bill of mostly superannuated performers it is too. But the inspiration behind it is embarrassing. Is this a country so hard up for money that we need Cooper and company to rescue us, Geldof-like? The 2019-20 fires were appalling but unexceptional in the annals and their fatalities were nowhere near the battle-like tolls recorded in previous bushfires. The second-most shocking thing about this loss of human life is how seldom one hears the figure mentioned. It’s 34, by the way. Thirty-four is dull compared to one billion. The latter is the wholly invented and far better-known number of animals, lizards and insects allegedly killed. It’s also the figure that was sold overseas to sentimentalist koala lovers to draw attention to the “unprecedented” emergency Down Under that was the fault of a heartless non-leftist leader, evil coal and Rupert Murdoch. Nobody abroad and few people here know how many human beings perished because they don’t care. They only care about what French political philosopher Pierre Manent calls “the authority of the present moment.”
One ScoMo Doth Not a Summer Make
There have already been many speeches and ‘finest hour’ encomiums about how the bushfires brought out the best in Australia. For the record, no they didn’t. They brought out the worst: insincere mawkishness, personal cruelty, narcissistic whining, adolescent obscurantism, tantrums for cameras, political attention-seeking and sour irrationality. The crisis brought out the best in an army of old-school individuals whose names you will never know. In fact, it wasn’t the fires that “brought out” anything in them. Their stoicism in all weathers and commitment to battle – their “best” – is not a turn-up for the books but a way of life. The opposite is also true. The fires didn’t bring out the worst in many politicians, reporters, public intellectuals and protesters. That is who they are all the time. If you’re the kind of person who has no compunction about viciously attacking and blaming Scott Morrison for bushfires, you’re not ‘finest hour’ material. The tragedy was not about the Prime Minister or his ‘climate change’ policy. It wasn’t about anything. It was life in Australia.
You ve become philosophical
But Global Warming says it will never rain again.
I can stand outside and be perfectly dry … if you don’t believe me then check the models!
Well argued and written CL, love your work. At 75+ yo I’ve seen it all before many times.
I have to say that blaming Climate Change or whatever is the biggest cop out from responsibility to actually do anything constructive.
Beautifully written, CL.
Crunches everything one needs to think about into three paragraphs.
This fire season was supposed to last until late March! Who let it rain on our wonderous parade of doom and disaster?
The hysterical activists are like druids seeing the hand of pagan gods in every sign, every rainstorm.
The bushfires were very similar to those which occurred in early 1898, during the Federation Drought. The weather patterns, especially el Nino, were similar. Yet pCO2 was only about 300 ppmV at the time.
The real world climate data is showing nothing much has been happening this century so far, except for the aforementioned el Ninos. Certainly nothing to be alarmed about. Yet the activists want totalitarian control right now, to save us from something which is not happening.
Politicians of Australia be warned. Those people are not truthful. Destroying the country for a lie will not help you in the sight of future historians. Who will look back upon this time and marvel at the credulousness of the leaders of the nation, who forgot history and damaged their country for myths.
Tell Flim Flam not to bother turning up.
Politicians of Australia be warned. Those people are not truthful. Destroying the country for a lie will not help you in the sight of future historians.
Who gives an expletive how our current crop of politicians will be remembered?
It’s the legcy they’ll leave to future Australians that is of concern.
legacy
Droughts end with big floods. Welcome to Australia.
The cycle continues
An enterprising chao in the tourism industry would be promoting bushfire recovery weekends. Come and see the wonderful instagram contrast of blackened trunks laced with bright green new growth as far as you can see!
One reason a new dam was not built on the Shoalhaven River near Sydney was because it would never fill up due to lack of rain. Or so some people said. So Bob Carr turned the land set aside for the dam into a National park and took us down the desal route. The Libs in NSW are being blasted for hypocrisy because they are going to double the size of the desal plant and were against it in the first place. But if the Welcome Reef dam was built it would be filling up now
And the dam would most probably be cheaper and more environmentally friendly than a desal plant
I like this piece mainly because it is true and that is not something that we get these days from the MSM. By the way how is the water supply in Perth? I seem to remember that according to Professor (for he really is a Professor you know) Tim Flannery the capital of WA was going to run out of water a year or two ago and it was all going to happen because of climate change. Is Timmy boy still about and could he give us an update on how that prediction thingy is going?
Hear hear
Given that we are all now allegedly living in a “climate emergency”, being savagely baked, grilled, seared, barbecued and roasted to gruesome death by the lethal killer poison gas called “human breath” at an atmospheric concentration of one-hairs’-breadth in a kilometre of distance, would it be politically incorrect for us all to simultaneously be drowned to death by the drastically “rising sea levels” which have already apparently killed millions of Pacific Islanders?
We wouldn’t want to do it in the wrong order, or we may be reported to the Human Wrongs Commission, the B.o.M. (Bureau of Mendacity) or the C.S.I.R.O. (Crap Science Inspired by Religious Oratory).
Could Professor Mickey Mouse or his academic colleague the Flim Flam man advise us of the names of 10 people who have definitely been baked to death by poison human breath, or just 10 Pacific Island nations which have permanently sunk lower than a Leftard’s election promise?
Will both the searing temperatures AND the rising sea-levels happen and perhaps drown us all in boiling water regardless of whether we be in the Simpson desert or atop Mount Kosciusko, or could it be that the hole thing is just another steaming Leftard load of carpet-bagging, fly-blown, gillarding?
Excellent as usual.
Well written C.L., particularly the bit about these bog-standard fires bringing out the worst in people.