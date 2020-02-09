Three-way tie in Éire sees Sinn Féin surge into the mainstream

POLLING suggested Saturday’s (GMT) Irish election might produce a confounding result – one to jeopardise Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s hold on power – and it certainly has. Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Varadkar’s Fine Gael have dead–heated (in exit polls) with 22 percent of the vote each. This extraordinary finish means Mr Varadkar could survive if he can wrangle enough support from minor parties. Micheal Martin (FF) will be trying to do the same thing in the days and, probably, weeks to come. It is still a humiliation for the Taoiseach and a historical moment of triumph for Sinn Féin. A generation with no memory of the Troubles has been drawn to its voguish leftism and unification goal.
Liberty Quote
The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a time of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.— Dante
-
Recent Comments
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Roger on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- vlad on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Nick on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- candy on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- feelthebern on Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Chris M on All forms of Keynesian theory are nonsense but the Milton Keynesians may be the worst
-
Recent Posts
- Three-way tie in Éire sees Sinn Féin surge into the mainstream
- Women as sex objects
- Godspeed, Professor. His rise to fame probably didn’t help
- Waterboarding of suspicious shot-putters coming soon
- Killjoy Rain Shuts Down The Left’s Bushfire Party
- All forms of Keynesian theory are nonsense but the Milton Keynesians may be the worst
- Is Romney angling for the Democrat nomination for President?
- Brexit behind him, Johnson pivots back to form as a Wet
- The Saturday Laura
- Long Odds For Leo
- 40.01% odds that Trump will lose
- Sheer genius. Tax producers and subsidise Green parasites and carpetbaggers
- Open Forum: February 8, 2020
- Gloria Alvarez & Stephen Hicks in Melbourne
- If not Buttigieg, who?
- Nancy Pelosi
- The Greta cult: its creepy Travis and Iris dimension
- No rest for the acquitted
- Paul Krugman and the strawman economy
- Aping Americans
- Rafe’s rumination on the ruin of the west
- Jo Nova with a lesson about quarantine
- Toby Young on Alastair Stewart and the British Free Speech Union
- In the year of the rat we have Mitt Romney as Exhibit A
- Gum tree assassinated
-
CluelessKeynesian RBA boss leaves ministers frustrated
- Who is the real zombie?
- Has modern architecture said about all it can say?
- On the upside, Sir Bob was never a manservant for the Chinese
- Trump rips articles of “impeachment” in two, wins again
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta