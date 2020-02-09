Three-way tie in Éire sees Sinn Féin surge into the mainstream

POLLING suggested Saturday’s (GMT) Irish election might produce a confounding result – one to jeopardise Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s hold on power – and it certainly has. Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Varadkar’s Fine Gael have dead–heated (in exit polls) with 22 percent of the vote each. This extraordinary finish means Mr Varadkar could survive if he can wrangle enough support from minor parties. Micheal Martin (FF) will be trying to do the same thing in the days and, probably, weeks to come. It is still a humiliation for the Taoiseach and a historical moment of triumph for Sinn Féin. A generation with no memory of the Troubles has been drawn to its voguish leftism and unification goal.

