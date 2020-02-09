Waterboarding of suspicious shot-putters coming soon

WHEN he gets back from his historic trek to the South Pole, Sinclair is not going to be happy about this:
ASADA to be granted new powers in move feared to threaten athletes’ rights.
Australia’s anti-doping body ASADA is to be redefined as an “enforcement body”, with athletes stripped of their common law right to silence.
The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority Amendment (Sport Integrity Australia) Bill 2019 would combine all nationally focused sport integrity functions into a single entity, wresting control from individual sporting codes which have developed their own sophisticated — and costly — integrity units.
The legislation is currently making its way through the Senate, with the Joint Committee on Human Rights raising a number of issues.
Speaking to The Ticket, committee member Greens senator Nick McKim said, based on the legislation, the new body would have “significant powers” ASADA did not currently have.
Those powers include a lowering of the threshold required to issue a “show cause” notice requiring a person to attend an interview.
Currently, the threshold requires ASADA’s CEO to “reasonably believe” a person of interest has questions to answer. That threshold would be reduced to “reasonably suspect”.
A three-person panel that approves all show-cause notices would be abolished, leaving the CEO with sole discretionary powers.
Athletes would also have their right not to self-incriminate eroded under the legislation.
Our esteemed site master has been chronicling this trajectory towards sports nazism for a while. The assault on the right to silence is bad enough but let’s focus for now on a proposed takeover of all integrity tribunals. What this amounts to, in essence, is a guns-style ‘buyback’ of a vast treasury of social capital built up by individual sporting associations over several decades and more. Granted, corporatisation has already ravaged the amateur administrations of old but a single national police force overseeing, first, doping and then … what? Everything, would be my guess. In the UK, for example, Israel Folau’s return to rugby league for the Catalans Dragons has led the Super League to mandate new rules that would give the game’s governing board the power to ban any “controversial” player. That means anyone who espouses personal opinions or beliefs that may affect sponsors’ commercial peace of mind are out. We all know what this means. It means non-leftist views and world-averse orthodox Christian doctrines are now prohibited. ASADA is out of control already without a Liberal government greenlighting this kind of Homeland Security-style overreach.