Waterboarding of suspicious shot-putters coming soon



Australia’s anti-doping body ASADA is to be redefined as an “enforcement body”, with athletes stripped of their common law right to silence.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority Amendment (Sport Integrity Australia) Bill 2019 would combine all nationally focused sport integrity functions into a single entity, wresting control from individual sporting codes which have developed their own sophisticated — and costly — integrity units.

The legislation is currently making its way through the Senate, with the Joint Committee on Human Rights raising a number of issues.

Speaking to The Ticket, committee member Greens senator Nick McKim said, based on the legislation, the new body would have “significant powers” ASADA did not currently have.

Those powers include a lowering of the threshold required to issue a “show cause” notice requiring a person to attend an interview.

Currently, the threshold requires ASADA’s CEO to “reasonably believe” a person of interest has questions to answer. That threshold would be reduced to “reasonably suspect”.

A three-person panel that approves all show-cause notices would be abolished, leaving the CEO with sole discretionary powers.

Athletes would also have their right not to self-incriminate eroded under the legislation.