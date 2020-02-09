Women as sex objects

You’ve come a long way, baby etc: J. Lo’s crotch-pride was a studied rebuke of Trump’s America. Weird to find myself back at the Super Bowl half time show, but this article on the back page of today’s Sunday Age reminds me how tribal and ignorant politics is. Feminism was once about pointing out that there was more to a girl’s life than sex appeal and adornment. I find this such sexist trash that it has truly made me angry. Written by someone by name of Jacqueline Maley. Might say that for someone who was interested in the game itself, this is in almost every way a fantastically ignorant piece of writing. Some excerpts:
As all but one of Trump’s Republican colleagues were preparing to vote against his impeachment in the US Senate – abandoning duty for cowardice – two Latina women stood in front of 102 million American viewers and performed a joyous and studied critique of Trump’s America….
It was political, but it was also a shout of joy in a dark time. Sometimes quite literally – the Children’s Chorus of Miami, a troupe of little girls led by J. Lo’s daughter Emme, rose from the darkness to sing the chorus of J. Lo’s 1999 hit Let’s Get Loud.
For a moment we saw a vision of a world where little girls are allowed to get loud, and it was glorious.
The reality that Maley doesn’t seem to get is that this is actually the trashing of women that people such as myself object to. Why Maley doesn’t object is because she is so confused by her tribal membership on the left, that everything that once mattered has become invisible.
So let me bring this up to date. This is the definition of Sexual objectification from Wikipedia:
Sexual objectification is the act of treating a person as a mere object of sexual desire. Objectification more broadly means treating a person as a commodity or an object without regard to their personality or dignity. Objectification is most commonly examined at the level of a society, but can also refer to the behavior of individuals and is a type of dehumanization.
And this is the picture plus text that comes with the definition:
Women in a bikini contest are valued by their body and sexual appeal over other attributes.
Compare and contrast this picture with the one above.
Some of them get too loud and are changed into boys.
It’s repulsive on many levels.
Ms Maley needs some psychological treatment, I think. For her TDS. It’s pretty bad case.
At the clown world of TheirABC TV Breakfast News, Michael Rowland said he could watch the J-Lo Superbowl act all day – presumably an anti-Conservative “prudishness” jab.
/Vaginal Lionel
Head Tilt
I’m surprised that JLo did a soft porn routine in front of her little daughter.
Well, to be truthful, no I’m not. But I would like to be.
I’ve known a few young women in my time on this planet who revelled in being sexually objectified.
Thank goodness.
Watch this thread bring out the prudes/scolds.
Sigh. If only nong were here.
She’s looking ok for 50 odd … more women should take pride in their crotch (and the other bits).
Turns out that Donald Trump never was a pussy grabber, actually he was helping those women boost up their crotch pride self esteem. Go Trump!
Awwww…Spurgeon. Am I allowed to be underwhelmed for the reason I stated?
Exotic dancing is an old occupation, made rather famous by one Salome.
But it has its place. Like imbibing copious quantities of excellent plonk.
Who the h®ll watches the Superbowl?
The place to see Elderly Women acting sexy is the Catallaxy Open Thread.
Am I right gentleman?
Ha ha ha ha ha ja ha ja!
J-Lo actually mumbled the Gettysburg Address.
Don’t ask me how I know this.
Don’t forget the whamyns movement got grid girls banned for being sexual and they tended to wear more clothes than these trollops posing as artists..
It’s so hard to keep up with feminism.
‘this article on the back page of today’s Sunday Age reminds me how tribal and ignorant politics is’
And also how tribal and ignorant is the Australian media.
Maley is part of a media dynasty, she’s at least third generation journo royalty. I’m not sure how much intelligence, independence, originality or creativity you can expect from someone from such a privileged and insular milieu.
J Lo and friend were just reinforcing that the only part of a woman that counts is between her waist and her knees, wasn’t she?
And thank the Lord that Jaqueline Maley wasn’t dancing with them. As a proud woman that is.
calli – I wasn’t referring to dried out ol’ 50 year olds disgracing themselves, their kiddies, their country and their families.
I was referring to magnificent young women that I had the good fortune to encounter in university and the workplace when I was very young, many moons ago.
I think you are right bollux, that is the message she is sending young girls.
And her voice and talent don’t matter.
She has none of either.
Des D
Maley is part of a media dynasty, she’s at least third generation journo royalty.
What is about three generations? The first generation builds, the second consolidates, the third squanders all that was built?
Sounds as if she is livin’ the dream!