Can the left really be this detatched from reality?

POLL: 62% of NH Dems Prefer Dying in Meteor Shower than Trump Reelection. Shocking new poll taken from UMass showed 62% of Democrats would prefer a world ending meteor shower to President Trump getting reelected in 2020.

Conservatives will certainly point to this poll and argue it’s evidence that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has reached new levels of absurdity.

RawStory reports a new poll out of New Hampshire shows just how much Democrats in the state do not want President Donald Trump to win reelection in 2020.

Per NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, a new poll from UMass Lowell asked New Hampshire Democrats if they would rather see President Donald Trump get reelected in 2020 or a meteor storm that wiped out all life on Earth.