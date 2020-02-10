Can the left really be this detatched from reality?

Via Ace of Spades.
POLL: 62% of NH Dems Prefer Dying in Meteor Shower than Trump Reelection. Shocking new poll taken from UMass showed 62% of Democrats would prefer a world ending meteor shower to President Trump getting reelected in 2020.
Conservatives will certainly point to this poll and argue it’s evidence that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has reached new levels of absurdity.
RawStory reports a new poll out of New Hampshire shows just how much Democrats in the state do not want President Donald Trump to win reelection in 2020.
Per NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, a new poll from UMass Lowell asked New Hampshire Democrats if they would rather see President Donald Trump get reelected in 2020 or a meteor storm that wiped out all life on Earth.
That came just after this:
Are you in a hetrosexual relationship? There is a group out there who wants to ban your relationship.
MONTREAL — The Quebec government says it will re-evaluate the $120,000 annual public funding it gives to the province’s biggest women’s federation after its president suggested that heterosexual relationships should be banned.
Gabrielle Bouchard, president of the Federation des femmes du Quebec, made the controversial comment Tuesday on Twitter, before issuing an apology on Facebook and during televised media interviews later in the day.
Bouchard says her original tweet was in reaction to news that a man out on parole after being convicted of killing his female partner had been arrested in the slaying last week of a 22-year-old woman in Quebec City.
Bernie Sanders is the normal one.
I’ve said several times that the Left have to be genuinely insane, or certainly of very unsound mind, given the way they think and behave. One afflicted, they simply get worse and few recover.
Read lefty journo Matt Taibbi’s report of the Iowa caucuses. It’s fascinating. They are are so off in fruitloop land that it would take extreme deprogramming to get them back to sanity.
Yesterday’s Gone: Iowa Was Waterloo for Democrats (8 Feb)
I suspect that some of the 62% weren’t treating the poll as a serious exercise.
There is a God.
Hard to know what the “left” is these days. What makes insane feminism left? The matter appears to have resolved itself into:
‘Is it an insane idea? Then I guess it’s a left idea.’
Funny thing is, what we call the left appears to be perfectly happy to adopt every form of madness.
Aside from madness, the key common denominator is an unleashed state.
Next poll:
Would you prefer to commit suicide rather than be alive with Trump as president.
“62% of NH Dems Prefer Dying in Meteor Shower than Trump Reelection.”
I can say with absolute assurance that 100% of Republicans would prefer Dems to die in a meteor shower too.
So 62% from the Granite State want rocks on their heads
I suspect the whole point of the exercise is to be detached from reality.
There’s another way to see it, don’t underestimate King Monkey … “With our thoughts we make the world.”
The entire “Progressive” movement is about rejection of your reality and substitution of a new one. To some extent everyone does this … to a greater or lesser degree. Without a determination to change the material world around us, we would lose our vital spark, become passive and immobile. Conservatives prefer small changes, and respect for what worked in the past … the “Progressive” movement wants big change and to hell with the consequences.
This is what makes the “Neoconservative” movement so strongly aligned with the leftists … although Neocons love to borrow conservative talking points when it suits them, they don’t believe in preservation of previously successful culture.
Cults are well known for corrupting delusional peoples thinking , that guyin Guyana got his subjects to die for the idea ,happens a lot . Are there any laws against cult brainwashing? If there are the left and gangrenes are in the frame for prosecution
A bloke in a frock becoming the head of the Women’s Federation had to be a joke taken too far.
This gem from the Iowa count:
‘The lawyer said correcting the math would introduce “personal opinion” into the official record of results.’
From https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/politics/blatantly-incorrect-iowa-caucus-math-is-now-official-5o8lZ-nt0kmczojRIx98WA
—————-
23 + 35 = ?
Leftist: ‘Ummmmmm’
Rightist: 58
Leftist: Well that’s just your personal opinion.