Exciting news from the ABC but fact-checking may be required

The ABC is pleased to report that the average Aussi is prepared to chip in a couple of hundred dollars a year to save the planet. You could do a lot with the 4 billions or more that you get from that collection, although most of us are already contributing more than 200 a year to pay the additional cost of “cheap” RE that is destabilizing into the system. Not to mention the cost of the “on the books” expenses and handouts provided by taxpayers for the RE industry.

With $4 billion, Chief Economist for the Australia Institute, Richard Denniss, said we could fit around a million houses with rooftop solar systems.

At that rate, all 10 million houses in Australia would have a solar system within a decade.

“Let’s be clear, if we did that for the next few years, then most people would get near-free electricity for the next 20,” Dr Denniss says.

Or, each year we could fit around half a million houses with home battery systems.

French energy company Neoen recently revealed that South Australia’s giant Tesla battery cost $90 million. We could buy 44 a year at that price.

As well as helping to manage peak demand and reducing South Australia’s reliance on gas generators, Neoen estimates its battery saved consumers around $50 million in its first year of operation.

The French company…this deal sounds almost too good to be true! I wonder if they make submarines?

Alternatively, we could fund the equivalent of a Snowy Hydro 2.0 scheme every couple of years with change to spare.

That is too much! I can’t stand any more.

Read all about it if you dare!

Warning, there is more. What Australians think about climate change.