Exciting news from the ABC but fact-checking may be required

The ABC is pleased to report that the average Aussi is prepared to chip in a couple of hundred dollars a year to save the planet. You could do a lot with the 4 billions or more that you get from that collection, although most of us are already contributing more than 200 a year to pay the additional cost of “cheap” RE that is destabilizing into the system. Not to mention the cost of the “on the books” expenses and handouts provided by taxpayers for the RE industry.
With $4 billion, Chief Economist for the Australia Institute, Richard Denniss, said we could fit around a million houses with rooftop solar systems.
At that rate, all 10 million houses in Australia would have a solar system within a decade.
“Let’s be clear, if we did that for the next few years, then most people would get near-free electricity for the next 20,” Dr Denniss says.
Or, each year we could fit around half a million houses with home battery systems.
French energy company Neoen recently revealed that South Australia’s giant Tesla battery cost $90 million. We could buy 44 a year at that price.
As well as helping to manage peak demand and reducing South Australia’s reliance on gas generators, Neoen estimates its battery saved consumers around $50 million in its first year of operation.
The French company…this deal sounds almost too good to be true! I wonder if they make submarines?
Alternatively, we could fund the equivalent of a Snowy Hydro 2.0 scheme every couple of years with change to spare.
Warning, there is more. What Australians think about climate change.
Excellent. We should immediately convert the ABC over to a subscription model as the average Aussie will no doubt chip in a couple hundred a year to receive their marvelous much-loved wisdom.
Then we could use the $1.3 billion a year to pay down Federal Government debt.
‘The ABC is pleased to report that the average Aussie is prepared to chip in a couple of hundred dollars a year to save the planet.’
… when the alternative is jail.
When asked by a pollster. When asked by the ATO to hand it over, all of a sudden they’ve all left their wallets at home…
The wonderful Tesla battery in SA is a complete rort. Based on figures in financial report, the battery cost $89 million to build. It buys electricity when it’s plentiful and cheap and sells it when it’s short and expensive.
Supporters claim it saves SA from blackouts. Critics point to the fact that is made an operating profit of $13 million during it’s first 6 months of operation. At peak probability it made $1 million in just 2 days.
All this and government subsidies and consequent price hikes to the consumers of SA. Over the last year, the battery has manage to supply a mere .1% of SA electricity!
Who does this halfwit think will be paying the ongoing subsidies for these solar systems and the Renewable Energy Certificates they will be generating. Truly this is Magic Pudding economics.
and none of that will “save the planet”… whatever that means.
How much is the average Australian already paying in climate change action?
If they were aware of that unknown and apparently unqualified number, it may result in shock, and a toning down the rhetoric of “we gotta do sumthink!”
Ah yes, another one of those ABC surveys using ABC viewers. It’s quite surprising how these views are used to represent the views of all Australian.
As for solar panels, the Victoristan state government would have to mandate the removal of council owned trees that impact on the use of solar panels, such as in our case. There’s no point placing solar panels in the shade.