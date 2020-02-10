The Political Revolution that is Climate Change

I have a piece in the Spectator covering the changes in political rivalries. Until recently, the struggles were generally between those with wealth and income, increasingly from producing goods and services that were freely paid for, and those who sought that wealth. King versus noble and merchant was the traditional medieval struggle, with peasant and farmer revolts being of little real consequence.

The Communist Manifesto of 1848 signified a shift in the key political rivalry. It remained a matter of the moneyed Conservatives seeking to defend their wealth and incomes but the monarch was becoming less powerful, and Marx identified a new force that sought a share in wealth from market forces. He also saw this as a more efficient system that would increase wealth.

Henceforth the political dichotomy defining rivalries was between those seeking regulations on commerce and more importantly taxation that would, at least in principle, go from rich to poor.

Progressively, as evidenced by the growth of the size and influence of the state, the socialists gained more power, with only rare regressions like those deregulations and modest spending cuts that took place in the 1980s and 90s.

But over the past 25 years another factor has utterly changed the polar forces. We have seen environmentalism – actually a focus on carbon emissions – transforming the traditional arena in which political rivalry takes place. In the US Presidential race, the Democrats have at least three multi-millionaires running (even excluding the Bidens’ politically amassed wealth and the billionaire backers behind Buttigieg).

These wealthy men, Steyer, Yang and Bloomberg, are running with – in fact leading – a program that would severely regulate and tax output through energy and redistribute any revenues this brings about to a mixture of the poor and to more expensive production inputs. The social transformation of the Green New Deal is fundamental to all Democratic candidates’ platforms.

Behind these torch-bearers are other affluent people who have abandoned their traditional allegiances for a climate change agenda which will see them poorer. The most left wing US electorates are now those populated by those with higher incomes. Palo Alto is peppered with Saunders and Warren voting exhortations, none for Buttigieg and certainly not for Trump. Motivating this political choice, above all else, is the climate change issue.

Similarly, surpassing all the rancour of Brexit was the Brussels “non-negotiable” insistence that the UK follow the EU climate regulatory regime or get no trade deal. Boris Johnson refuse this but only on sovereignty grounds – he proudly boasts his own greenhouse policy is more radical than that of the EU! But EU policy means a fundamental re-write of trade rules that would trap all economies in income restraining environmentalism.

This transformation of politics shows no sign of becoming exhausted.