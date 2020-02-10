According to Nick Tabakoff in today’s Australian, ABC Chairman Ita Buttrose is having her first big Canberra sit-down with ScoMo since she was appointed in February last year. Exciting isn’t it.

According to Tabakoff, the ABC begging cup will be out:

the ScoMo-Ita summit on Thursday morning is shaping as the most critical meeting in the ABC’s recent history, at a time when it is facing big cuts to spending and jobs.

The most critical. Forget CEO firings. Forget Chairman resignations. Forget AFP raids. Forget news. Begging for money is the most critical thing on the ABC’s mind. Correction. Not begging. Taking money, by force, from other citizens; not exactly begging.

But here’s the rub. Again according to Tabakoff:

We hear she’ll (Buttrose) tell the PM that at a time when the ABC is cutting 200 jobs and other costs, it has dug deep into its ­reserves during the bushfires (and now floods) to fulfil its role as the nation’s emergency broadcaster.

The nation’s emergency broadcaster? Really? Who knew there was such a thing? Was there a tender for this? Something in the ABC act? Is there a service level obligation relating to which emergencies to broadcast? And what emergencies have been missed?

Oh correction. The ABC regularly broadcast about the most important emergency in Australia – the climate emergency.

You know what this all sounds like; like those folk who come and wash your car windshield at the lights, without being asked, and then demand money for service.

One might have thought that broadcasting news, especially regional news, was the core business of the ABC and the thing it is funded for in the first place. Clearly salaries and resources to push political agendas take higher priority than, you know, actual news at the ABC.

But not wanting to refute the ABC’s ridiculous proposition:

A spokesman for Fletcher told Diary at the weekend that it was “open” to the ABC to outline “any specific additional costs” it has ­incurred as the emergency broadcaster.

Way to go Fletcher!