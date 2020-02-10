According to Nick Tabakoff in today’s Australian, ABC Chairman Ita Buttrose is having her first big Canberra sit-down with ScoMo since she was appointed in February last year. Exciting isn’t it.
According to Tabakoff, the ABC begging cup will be out:
the ScoMo-Ita summit on Thursday morning is shaping as the most critical meeting in the ABC’s recent history, at a time when it is facing big cuts to spending and jobs.
The most critical. Forget CEO firings. Forget Chairman resignations. Forget AFP raids. Forget news. Begging for money is the most critical thing on the ABC’s mind. Correction. Not begging. Taking money, by force, from other citizens; not exactly begging.
But here’s the rub. Again according to Tabakoff:
We hear she’ll (Buttrose) tell the PM that at a time when the ABC is cutting 200 jobs and other costs, it has dug deep into its reserves during the bushfires (and now floods) to fulfil its role as the nation’s emergency broadcaster.
The nation’s emergency broadcaster? Really? Who knew there was such a thing? Was there a tender for this? Something in the ABC act? Is there a service level obligation relating to which emergencies to broadcast? And what emergencies have been missed?
Oh correction. The ABC regularly broadcast about the most important emergency in Australia – the climate emergency.
You know what this all sounds like; like those folk who come and wash your car windshield at the lights, without being asked, and then demand money for service.
One might have thought that broadcasting news, especially regional news, was the core business of the ABC and the thing it is funded for in the first place. Clearly salaries and resources to push political agendas take higher priority than, you know, actual news at the ABC.
But not wanting to refute the ABC’s ridiculous proposition:
A spokesman for Fletcher told Diary at the weekend that it was “open” to the ABC to outline “any specific additional costs” it has incurred as the emergency broadcaster.
Way to go Fletcher!
By the time this Liberal government is gone, Their ABC will virtually have a seat in government, maybe managing the communications portfolio.
The ABC is not any good at covering emergencies and natural disasters because it’s online service is crap. I know this because private enterprise’s online service is also shithouse and mostly behind a paywall. If the online service is no good then you cannot claim to be good. Nobody wants to listen to Adam and Steve talk butt plugs while waiting for the latest updates – they want to jump online and get it immediately.
The ABC will happily spare their near blind mole-like staff the ordeal of venturing to the surface to report on bush fires as soon as Al Jazeera starts broadcasting it. Then they will just re-broadcast that.
The ABC emergency service was pathetic during the bush fires. The ABC radio has something like 10% of the listening audience, so they were never reaching any worthwhile share of the listeners. In a bushfire, the first thing that goes is the electricity supply. Next the mobile towers. So unless you were listening to the ABC on a car radio or battery powered radio, nobody heard any message. In some towns the police had to actually call on businesses and homes individually to alert people to the danger. So the ABC huffing about how they are the nation’s emergency broadcaster is just puffing themselves and their contribution to try to avoid taking action about reducing their staff salaries for the high flyers. You know, the ones that are really important, so important they interview each other all the time. No one else is interested in them, but we pay for them.
If you look at the ABC yearly financial statements, there has been nothing but increased revenue year on year for the ABC.
The ‘cuts’ to federal funding seem to be mythical cuts to hyperthetical forward estimates. The job losses are nothing more than ceo decisions and restructuring.
It’s amazing they people swallow the ABC cut mantra.
LNP cop so much for cutting ABC they should have just actually cut it deeply. ABC are still claiming they have been “cut to the bone”
The nation’s emergency broadcaster? Really? Who knew there was such a thing?
Well, if you lived in the bush you would.
ABC radio issues emergency notifications during bushfires and flood events and also thunderstorms.
Without looking it up to see if it is explicitly mentioned in the Charter, I suspect it is a perceived duty derived from being the national broadcaster. It goes back to well before the time the ABC was taken over by the prog-left. You could certainly argue times have moved on since, but it would be worth consulting first with those who rely on the service.
What is the purpose of paying for the alpbcif it cant report on fires caused by greens and a bit of iflooding ?
Digging into its reserves ? What about cutting the massive salaries paid to the green ptopagandisrs who are employed there ? They could find a few millions there ,let the globalist fascist greens beg for more from that bastard soros and his fellow billionaire “socialists . “
The don’t ask your leave dirty rag window washers of the news broadcasting industry
How apt!
The ABC tries to portray itself as the nation’s only emergency broadcaster as some weak justification to keep the ABC publicly funded. They would prefer that it wasn’t known that just about every commercial channel in the country is also an emergency broadcaster. Although when confronted by this fact, there seems to be an air of arrogance by the ABC and their believed comparative performance,
Well, I’ve seen the performance of both the ABC and the commercials in emergencies and they are on par. They are mostly reading out the updated press releases from the respective state emergency services management. Anything else is just editorialising. These days in Victoria, I tend to use the Vic Emergency app as it is all coming from the same source.
At the moment, there are still those who actually believe that only the ABC have this role. Mostly older Australians that I have spoken to who grew up only knowing the ABC. But there really is no excuse to keep funding the ABC, not even in a national emergency. When they are finally privatised, the new owners can be just as much an emergency broadcaster as the other commercial stations if they want.
Was the ABC actually providing anything the commercial networks were not? Was it transmitting targeted messages to one town or another with specific information such as emergency services would be compiling, or was it just more of the looping through a handful of reports of what has already happened?
To be honest, if there is to be an emergency broadcaster there is no way the ABC is up to the job.
I’m sure there’s something on this list you could chop dear It’s.
How about some of those core emergency cooking shows?
list of programs broadcast by ABC television
Ah, so they’ve been busy with emergencies. That might explain why they haven’t had time to cover the Gobbo Royal Commission.
This bloke. Surely the most useless minister in the SloMo government.
He has done precisely nothing since Ita has taken over and the ABC has gone completely off the leash. Why is he there?
ABC TV was just pictures of flames and human interest stories – no maps, no indication of where the fires were, or which districts were under threat. They gave the impression that all eastern Victoria was on fire, which devastated the tourist industry in its peak season. These people are dangerously incompetent.
Well Scott I lose cred with the staff if you cut much
No problemo Ita…it’s all on the plastic
Can I humbly suggest everyone communicate with Sco Mos office complain before Ita arrives! I
I’m going to make the effort