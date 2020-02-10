Welcome warming, again

Years ago Matt Ridley wrote an account of the scientific papers prepared as the background for an IPCC report. He was surprised to get the impression that warming would do as much good as harm though the summary report for politicians and journalists predicted doom as per their mission statement.

Last year Peter Lang in Canberra and Ken Gregory in Canada published a heavy econometric paper that supports the “Welcome Warming” idea. Watts Up With That provides a short account of the work. The bottom line:

What the authors have done is used one the climate models (the FUND model) to look ahead at the impacts warming would have on other economic sectors besides energy… The work replicates and improves upon earlier work done by Dr. Richard Tol in 2009 in The Economic Effects of Climate Change…

What they found is surprising; the overall economic impact of 3.0°C global warming would be beneficial nor just for the United States, but the entire global economy.

This is an open acccess text of the whole story. In case it helps there are a lot of coloured pictures. They comment:

Other studies also indicate that the cost of policies to reduce global warming is high. For example, Climate Change Business Journal [29] estimates put the climate change industry in 2013 at $1,405 billion, about 1.9% of world GDP [18,21]. Further, Insurance Journal [30], citing [29], says that the ‘climate change industry’ grew at 17–24% annually 2005–2008, 4–6% following the recession, and 15% in 2011. These growth rates are much higher than the growth rate of the world economy implying that, if they continue, which is likely with international protocols, accords and agreements such as Kyoto [31], Copenhagen [32] and Paris [1], the cost of climate policies will continue to escalate.