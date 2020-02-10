Who medals in the fake climate news olympics?

Shock horror, Harbour Bridge invisible from Lower Neutral Bay! Is this unprecedented?
Would Cats like to suggest their favourite candidates for gold, silver and bronze in fake news about warming and climate change? Unprecendented bushfires in Australia is my pick.
I think any deviation in weather from that of an air conditioned apartment is grounds for proof of AGW.
Anyway, the real problem is not so much changes in climate, as the world and a functional market economy will adapt as it always does. The idiotic responses that of course line a lot of well connected pockets but never actually seem to address the problem just make it harder to do so.
Gerbil worming induced bushfires incinerating eleventy gazillion insects.
Today, a Bronze goes to these guys.
Wile E. Coyote comes to mind.
My favourites are the totally artificial, confected “records” such as “this year, the period between 7:29 pm on the 3rd July and 3:17am on the 10th August has been the warmest* ever recorded”
* As necessary, substitute coldest, driest, wettest, whatever supports the prejudice du jour
As to the bushfires themselves:
Bateman’s Bay ‘erupted in flames’ (SMH)
‘Much of Mogo’s main street has been razed’ (ABC)
Cobargo ‘decimated’ (SMH)
The last one is technically true, since, from what I could see, only about one tenth of the town was actually burned. However, I don’t think that’s what the SMH meant.
Without doubt, the spread worldwide of the catastrophising of our bushfire season has to take the gold medal. Day after day, with not one reference to previous bushfire seasons that were much worse, burnt more, killed far more people, the media, with the ability of modern communications, turned this into a huge publicity stunt. Which was then jumped on by the climate alarmists, to claim it as an example of things to come, according to their beliefs. It really has become a religion.
Hottest month on record! Which is every month following the previous one.