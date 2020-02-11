The following paragraph was in an Oped in today’s AFR. It was the final paragraph in an opinion about stopping “sports rorts”:
Better still, federal parliamentarians might consider the limits of mission creep for political gain. At some point after taxing citizens to fund the basic responsibilities of the Commonwealth such as defence, health, aged care and education, voters might actually be better off deciding how to spend their earnings than federal politicians.
Let’s put aside for the moment that health, aged care and education are NOT Commonwealth government responsibilities, at least as such responsibilities are scheduled in the Australian Constitution.
But who do you think wrote this? Perhaps the health, aged care and education bit was a give away.
The author if this was Dr Craig Emerson, former Minister in the Rudd Gillard Rudd governments. Member of cabinet and possibly (but not certainly) a member of the expenditure review committee of Cabinet (what with his economics qualifications).
Emerson was a Cabinet member of the Government that brought Australia things like pink bats, NBN, cash for clunkers, Gonski 1, NDIS, and more and more.
Emerson may have also written the ALP review of the last federal election – the election platform included a MASSIVE increase in taxation and spending.
And now, just now, he believes that “voters might actually be better off deciding how to spend their earnings than federal politicians”.
Interesting isn’t it.
Here is the whole oped:
To be fair, as the Doomlord has reminded us of that other occasional Op-Ed writer who toes the party line, Andrew Leigh, we don’t know what he said in private.
TAFKAS is right to wonder what has happened to those politicians (and perhaps more, the ‘deep state’ policy makers in the RBA and Treasury) who could recall the aphorism attributed (perhaps wrongly) to Gladstone about the taxpayers’ funds fructifying in their own pockets.
^ re-read, I think that should be ‘tows’. Anyway …
The Leg-Over man lives.
To be fair, the federal government does collect taxes that are then redistributed to the states for health, aged care and education. When I have to make any arrangements regarding my mother, who is in aged care, I have to communicate with both Centrelink and Aged Care, which are Federal government departments.
Well…they run no hospitals, no aged care homes and no schools.
They have to find work somehow or they’ll be retrenched.
However, my memory is of “toe the line”. A quick google search supports that.
You were correct first time.
Dear Sparticus, why do you bother? One look at the illustration accompanying the article, disingenuously showing a person much younger than 65, says it all. Why would his writings be any different?
In this area of our lives, the Constitution only gives the federal government the power to makes laws with respect to invalid and old-age pensions; everything else is a grab for power.