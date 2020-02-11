The following paragraph was in an Oped in today’s AFR. It was the final paragraph in an opinion about stopping “sports rorts”:

Better still, federal parliamentarians might consider the limits of mission creep for political gain. At some point after taxing citizens to fund the basic responsibilities of the Commonwealth such as defence, health, aged care and education, voters might actually be better off deciding how to spend their earnings than federal politicians.

Let’s put aside for the moment that health, aged care and education are NOT Commonwealth government responsibilities, at least as such responsibilities are scheduled in the Australian Constitution.

But who do you think wrote this? Perhaps the health, aged care and education bit was a give away.

The author if this was Dr Craig Emerson, former Minister in the Rudd Gillard Rudd governments. Member of cabinet and possibly (but not certainly) a member of the expenditure review committee of Cabinet (what with his economics qualifications).

Emerson was a Cabinet member of the Government that brought Australia things like pink bats, NBN, cash for clunkers, Gonski 1, NDIS, and more and more.

Emerson may have also written the ALP review of the last federal election – the election platform included a MASSIVE increase in taxation and spending.

And now, just now, he believes that “voters might actually be better off deciding how to spend their earnings than federal politicians”.

Interesting isn’t it.

Here is the whole oped: