Ross McKitrick on the capitulation of business to the red/green fanatics

Ross McKitrick blew the whistle on the process that generated the amazing spectacle on Q&A last night where captains of industry fell over themselves to get on board with Red/Green climate alarmism. Read here!
He defined three groups in the contest. A group are the the skeptics, absurdly described as “extremists” on one side of the argument. Group C are the genuine extremists on the other side; they fear a climate catastrophe, they foresee a crisis and they want urgent action, regardless of cost, to stop it.
The B group are in the middle. They believe, or say they believe, that GHG emissions are a problem and must be reduced. They are vague on the question of how much and when, but in general they try to balance environmental goals with the provision of inexpensive energy and robust economic growth.
The leaders in business, government and the bureaucracy tend to be in this group. They have spent the last 20 years verbally acknowledging the concerns of group C and even borrowing their slogans, while quietly letting the A agenda mostly win out, which the underlying economics pretty much necessitates.
This uneasy compromise fell apart last year.
Despite A being a more natural ally for B, the B group long ago marginalized the A crowd and instead tried to ingratiate themselves with the Cs. They funded them, welcomed the more congenial elements into their circles and adopted their rhetoric about sustainability, the low-carbon transition and the imperative for climate leadership.
To the B crowd, these were just nice-sounding sentiments – a bit of green window-dressing to help sell the growth agenda. But their new friends in the C crowd meant every word.
Thanks to 20 years of patronage and endorsement from the B crowd, group C is now in control and has dropped any pretense of commonality with B. They raised a generation convinced the apocalypse is nigh and they proved over the past year they can dictate terms of surrender to politicians everywhere.
He has a message for Group B. This is part of it.
The old compromise is dead. Stop using C jargon in your speeches. Start learning the deep details of the science and economics instead of letting the C crowd dictate what you’re allowed to think or say. Figure out a new way of talking about the climate issue based on what you actually believe. Learn to make the case for Canada’s economy to survive and grow.
You, and by extension everyone who depends on your leadership, face an existential threat. It was 20 years in the making, so dig in for a 20-year battle to turn it around. Stop demonizing potential allies in the A camp; you need all the help you can get.
Sad but true
I thought the Cs had gone too far and the Bs were potentially going to to give up on them. Not the case.
Get Woke ,Go Broke ,the new form of economic suicide ,the left loves assisting euthanasia \.
Evidently Canada’s managerial class is still reformable.
Here we’re better off looking to the CFMMEU for leadership on powering the economy.
while quietly letting the A agenda mostly win out, which the underlying economics pretty much necessitates.
Then why do we have expensive unreliable electricity?
Problem is that Group B were already stupid enough to think Group C would let them get away with anything less than total capitulation.
It says a lot – none of it nice – about the insight of which politicians and our business leaders.
To me it has long seemed that entrepreneurship – with its appetite to find new avenues, to innovate, to run the risk with a view to reward, and to win, has become all but extinct.
In its stead we have ‘safer’ management. Specialists in protecting what they have, and mitigating disasters. It is a about controlled decline – fall flat on your face carefully.
At each turn they have been set minor problems (don’t stock this product, apologise for this turn of phrase, etc) where businesses have as a matter of expedience surrendered. None of these ‘compromises’ seemed too dramatic. Unfortunately the cumulative effect has made it harder to push back ever. As I am fond of quoting:
Now the cultures have been so thoroughly polluted, and laid with snares like a spiders web such that tripping a single thread at the edge sends a alarm to the ever poised bug in the centre who swiftly dispatches the unwelcome adventurer – I don’t see how businesses can turn themselves around.
Government is not a victim in this. It is complicit. Try getting a contract without demonstrating your commitment to Abindigines, to wymminses, the steady chaotic emergence of new genders – and you can’t just ‘support’ this, it has to be written into your businesses DNA.
The reason the government ever got on board was because for venal politicians the questions are even easier – not their money, and not their capital. They are happy to trade away what is not actually theirs. And what happens after they retire is of no concern.
Then why do we have expensive unreliable electricity?
The author is Canadian.
Canada’s electricity prices are about half ours.
Which means our political and managerial classes are about twice as craven as theirs.