Imagine this ….

A food business has underpaid its workers. The underpayment was probably not because of malice but because of the breathtaking complexity of the Australian industrial relations laws.

What happens?

If you are George Calombaris, you lose your job on TV, your reputation is destroyed, your business is destroyed and you are forced to sell your house.

If you are:

what happens? Nothing or would that be McNuffin.

With the demise of Calombaris’ business, 400 people will lose their jobs.

If Woolworths, McDonalds or Domino’s Pizza were at threat of closure, there would be government support packages thrown left, right and centre.

Calombaris is himself out of work.

Has anything happened to the CEO or Directors of Woolworths, McDonalds or Domino’s Pizza?

Economic justice. Australian style.