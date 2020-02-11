Tuesday Forum: February 11, 2020

Posted on 1:30 pm, February 11, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
63 Responses to Tuesday Forum: February 11, 2020

  1. mh
    #3319995, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    OMG!

    I would like to thank….

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #3319999, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Hey feelthebern, Trump is sharing Curb Your Enthusiasm clips!

  7. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3320003, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Sydney’s dam storages continue to receive inflows from the recent rain event

    Who ever wrote that deserves to experience a mysterious fatal event.

    “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind.”

    I’m presuming this is Birdy’s latest magnum opus.

  8. incoherent rambler
    #3320004, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    “And I would like to send a big hello to my mum”

  9. mh
    #3320005, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Ok. Thank you so much. 👏👏👏

    I think we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and then we take her baby. Then we take her milk and put it in our coffee. We must only use soy milk in our coffee.

  10. Mother Lode
    #3320008, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Number 3!

    You nearly said a baaaad word.

    Remember, if you mention his name (or that country) it summons him from the depths, and we are all the poorer.

    Even him – he can’t possibly be enjoying himself.

  11. Megan
    #3320010, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    And there I was studiously ploughing through a couple of pages of gold and dross on the old thread while you were all breaking in the new one!

  12. incoherent rambler
    #3320011, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    I’m going back to the old thread where I can watch stuff stagnate.

  13. Arky
    #3320013, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Understand that our politics are empty shows, our industries are dead, our companies are Ponzies burning pensions and our culture is dead.
    when you stop making things you become NOTHING.
    ..

    Over the past 30 years, much of the U.S. drug manufacturing industry has relocated offshore. With generic drugs comprising 90 percent of the medicines that Americans consume, there’s a growing reliance on China for many essential medications. The U.S. no longer makes penicillin, for example. The last U.S. penicillin plant closed in 2004.

    Now, the U.S. has virtually no capacity to make generic antibiotics used to treat ear infections, strep throat, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, Lyme disease and other illnesses. As far back as 2001, when the U.S. government needed to buy 20 million doses of Doxycycline in response to anthrax attacks, it turned to a European supplier that sourced its ingredients from China.

    There are other generic drugs made in China, including anti-depressants, birth control pills and chemotherapy medications. China also supplies medicines that treat Alzheimer’s, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, Parkinson’s, epilepsy and other conditions.

    China now dominates global drug production. Even India, with its large generic drug industry, relies on China for 80 percent of the key ingredients it uses to make generics.

  16. Arky
    #3320016, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    our culture is dead.

    ..
    Should read: our culture is toxic.

  17. The Barking Toad
    #3320017, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    More woke madness from the AFL….

    AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says the league is open to renaming the men’s competition AFLM to be consistent with the fledgling women’s competition, which is called AFLW.

    Hocking was asked when AFL House would formally change the name of the AFL to AFLM on ABC Grandstand’s Outer Sanctum show and he said if a good argument could be framed the AFL was “all ears”.

  19. Fisky
    #3320020, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    I was reading one of the big car manufacturers in Europe is planning to shift to the UK bringing thousands of jobs and a bunch of globalist twitter dickheads claimed it was bad because it reduced “welfare” for consumers. WTF?

    What absolutely stupid fucking autistic ideologues and their pathetic textbooks

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #3320023, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Over the past 30 years, much of the U.S. drug manufacturing industry has relocated offshore. With generic drugs comprising 90 percent of the medicines that Americans consume, there’s a growing reliance on China for many essential medications. The U.S. no longer makes penicillin, for example. The last U.S. penicillin plant closed in 2004.

    Now, the U.S. has virtually no capacity to make generic antibiotics used to treat ear infections, strep throat, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, Lyme disease and other illnesses. As far back as 2001, when the U.S. government needed to buy 20 million doses of Doxycycline in response to anthrax attacks, it turned to a European supplier that sourced its ingredients from China.

    There are other generic drugs made in China, including anti-depressants, birth control pills and chemotherapy medications. China also supplies medicines that treat Alzheimer’s, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, Parkinson’s, epilepsy and other conditions.

    China now dominates global drug production. Even India, with its large generic drug industry, relies on China for 80 percent of the key ingredients it uses to make generics.

    If you can’t trust a country that keeps 3,000,000 people in cages and eats fermented dog dick and bat vagina soup for your medical supplies, who can you trust?

  21. DrBeauGan
    #3320024, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    I can’t link to it, but there a piece complete with pics in the UK Sun showing a Bat Person picking up a hairless, wriggling blind baby mouse from a bowl full of them, with chopsticks, dunking it in soy sauce and then eating it.

    Disgusting. Soy sauce, for heaven’s sake. Don’t they know it turns men into soy boys?

  22. rickw
    #3320025, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Now, the U.S. has virtually no capacity to make generic antibiotics used to treat ear infections, strep throat, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, Lyme disease and other illnesses. As far back as 2001, when the U.S. government needed to buy 20 million doses of Doxycycline in response to anthrax attacks, it turned to a European supplier that sourced its ingredients from China.

    Interesting that anti-malarial drugs seem to be so useful and well proven. Doxycycline as above covers a lot of ground. Chloroquine has been mentioned as potentially effective against coronavirus.

  23. liliana
    #3320027, posted on February 11, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    because it reduced “welfare” for consumers

    I’m not conversant in woke speak. What does that mean??

  24. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3320028, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    WUHAN – The government of Hubei province, the central Chinese province that is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has given the official fatality rates for the virus for the first time, Chinese media reported.

    Unexpectedly, Wuhan, the provincial capital city where the virus first emerged, registered a fatality rate of 4.06 per cent, coming in second. It was topped by Tianmen, a nearby city, which has a death rate of 5.08 per cent, Caixin Global reported on Sunday (Feb 9).

    With 871 deaths reported as of Sunday, the fatality rate of Hubei province on the whole is 2.88 per cent, the report said.

  25. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3320029, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    I’m not conversant in woke speak. What does that mean??

    stakeholders must be consultanted

  26. rickw
    #3320030, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    If you can’t trust a country that keeps 3,000,000 people in cages and eats fermented dog dick and bat vagina soup for your medical supplies, who can you trust?

    When I worked in an pig abattoir there was a special machine for washing the penis’s and vagina’s for export to bat country.

    Why they would want to lose so much flavour by washing them I’ll never know.

  27. H B Bear
    #3320031, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    The High Court introduces apartheid to Australia.

    A new low even for them.

  28. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3320032, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    he said if a good argument could be framed the AFL was “all ears”.

    There is no “good argument”, you arrogant overpaid and utterly useless imbecile.

    Oh, wait – I hate the ALPFL with a passion, so yes, it’s a really top idea and ALPFL fans across the country will absolutely love it, especially collingwood fans, given their history of embracing fashionable collectivist idiocy.

    The ALPFLM – coming to a third world cesspit near you.

  29. H B Bear
    #3320033, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    There has never been a better time to self identify as a black fella.

  30. Mother Lode
    #3320034, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    I was reading one of the big car manufacturers in Europe is planning to shift to the UK bringing thousands of jobs

    All those workers will be looking on powerlessly as the cars they produce are taken out of the country as they will be illegal in Boris’ new Britain.

    Rules, Britannia.
    Britannic rules for slaves!
    Britons never never never
    Should make waves.

  31. Zatara
    #3320035, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Just read an article which mentioned that 80% of the active ingredients in prescription pharmaceuticals worldwide come from China and India.

    Frances Richmond, chairwoman of the Department of Regulatory and Quality Sciences at USC’s School of Pharmacy, told me that because all facets of the supply chain must meet strict FDA safety standards, it shouldn’t matter to consumers where drugs or their ingredients originate.

    As a reasonable person, I understand that Richmond is correct when she observes that “our drug supply is amazingly safe.”

    And then the pandemic hit….

  34. Mother Lode
    #3320038, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    because it reduced “welfare” for consumers

    I’m not conversant in woke speak. What does that mean??

    Trick is to realise that consumers are not just the people who own the car.

    It includes people who ride in the car, people who are run over by the car, people who see the car, and people who benefit from the taxes levied on the car.

    Of these the lowest is the owner who is such a mean and despicable creature he must pay registration and fees for his entitlement as a consumer.

  35. incoherent rambler
    #3320040, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    After considering the cases of two men facing deportation, the judges have found that Aboriginal people cannot be ‘alien’ to Australia.

    So has the high court defined what constitutes “Aboriginal people”?

  39. 8th Dan
    #3320044, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Question Time is a laugh a minute today.

    “The Morrison McCormack Government”

    “resilient”

    LOL

    Rowe’s cartoon was excellent this morning. McCormack is the canary in the Coalition mine, and he’s not looking at all well. These clowns could well be out of office before the end of this year.

  40. notafan
    #3320046, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    We should let cows run free.

    So only mountain lions, bears and wolves can take their babies.

    As for the how they got them in the first place.

    I’m not thinking there would be much caring.

    But go ahead and ask.

    I think I know what they will say.

  41. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3320047, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Don’t encourage them to go all convoluted. George Pell is coming up next month.

  42. DrBeauGan
    #3320049, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I note that it’s perfectly ok to be rude about the disgusting habits of foreigners eating baby mice after dipping them in soy sauce (yeuk!), but we have laws preventing us from saying unkind things about people who poke their willies up other bloke’s arseholes. Which, if the mice are disease free, is a lot less hygienic. This is bizarre.

  43. notafan
    #3320050, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Spoke to one of my Chinese friends today.

    Says much the same.

    Whatever the official death rate is multiply by any factor you like.

    As for the ‘quarantine’ resistance that is actually not wanting to be locked up somewhere and left to die without medical treatment, or even food or water.

    Communism.

    It’s a wonderful thing.

    PS I didn’t raise coronavirus he did.

    And then ran away from me when I told him about the mainland Chinese at the hub airport wandering around in masks, or not.

  44. incoherent rambler
    #3320051, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    So GP supporters, feeling confident about the HC now?

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3320052, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    So has the high court defined what constitutes “Aboriginal people”?

    Any draft treaty I’ve ever seen involves the payment of billions of dollars in “compensation” and “reparations.” What’s it going to be – open slather – payment of “compensation” and “repatriations’ to anyone who self identifies as “Aboriginal?”

  47. Black Ball
    #3320054, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    HB Bear and Zulu, what was the case before the High Court?

  48. DrBeauGan
    #3320055, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    Any draft treaty I’ve ever seen involves the payment of billions of dollars in “compensation” and “reparations.” What’s it going to be – open slather – payment of “compensation” and “repatriations’ to anyone who self identifies as “Aboriginal?”

    The Çats should get onto this. I’ll recognise your aboriginality, Zulu, if you’ll recognise mine.

  49. Roger
    #3320056, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    So has the high court defined what constitutes “Aboriginal people”?

    Membership of the indigenous people depends on biological descent from the indigenous people and on mutual recognition of a particular person’s membership by that person and by the elders or other persons enjoying traditional authority among those people.

    Justice Brennan, 1992 Mabo (No. 2) judgement.

    Recogntion be elders has proven tricky in many instances, particularly in Tasmania; cf. Jackie Lambie.

    Not to mention Bruce Pascoe.

  50. JC
    #3320057, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    I’d be really shocked if Big Fat Harvey gets any jail time as a result of these accusations.

    Harvey Weinstein’s legal team on Monday questioned two women whose testimony appeared aimed at undercutting the Hollywood producer’s multiple accusers and raising doubts for jurors at his New York rape trial.

    Defense lawyers called to the stand a onetime friend and roommate of former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, who last week testified that the famed producer raped her.

    The former roommate, Brazilian actress Talita Maia, spoke highly of Mr. Weinstein and recalled Ms. Mann describing him as her “spiritual soul mate.” Ms. Maia’s testimony reinforced the notion that the two had an ongoing sexual relationship, which Ms. Mann has acknowledged.

    “She seemed to really like him as a person,” Ms. Maia said of Ms. Mann.

    and

    Ms. Maia told the jury about having breakfast with Ms. Mann and Mr. Weinstein in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel. That morning, Ms. Mann has testified, Mr. Weinstein raped her in his hotel room. Ms. Maia said nothing seemed awry with Ms. Mann later that morning.

    “Did she seem like herself to you?” defense attorney Donna Rotunno asked, referring to the breakfast with Ms. Mann.

    “Yes,” responded Ms. Maia, adding that her friend never told her that Mr. Weinstein assaulted her.

    Monday’s court session followed nearly two weeks of testimony from prosecution witnesses, including six women who shared with Manhattan jurors detailed accounts of suffering sexual misconduct at the hands of Mr. Weinstein.

    #Metoo has turned out to be one huge fizzer becoming a preoccupation of aging female Hollywood stars or just losers who lost their youthful and embittered about not being approached for parts.

    In a fair world the shoe should be on the other foot now. Big Fat Harvey should claim false rape charges against the embittered boilers.

  51. incoherent rambler
    #3320058, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Clearly, GPs best chance is to self identify as “Aboriginal”

  52. JC
    #3320060, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    There’s more too.

    Defense lawyers have tried to raise questions about inconsistencies in Mr. Weinstein’s accusers’ stories and highlighted that some had longstanding relationships with Mr. Weinstein after the alleged attacks.

    Mr. Weinstein’s lawyers on Monday also called Mexican actress Claudia Salinas, whose testimony contradicted the narrative told by another accuser, Lauren Young.

    In her testimony last week, Ms. Young said she was in a Beverly Hills hotel suite with Mr. Weinstein and Ms. Salinas when the two of them lured her into the bathroom. She said Ms. Salinas closed the door on Mr. Weinstein and Ms. Young and waited outside the bathroom while Mr. Weinstein groped Ms. Young and masturbated.

    Ms. Salinas on Monday denied ever being inside a suite with Mr. Weinstein and Ms. Young.

    “That never happened,” she told defense attorney Damon Cheronis. ”If I had done that, I would remember that.” Instead, she called the night in question “pretty uneventful.”

    Mr. Weinstein’s lawyers called their first witness on Thursday afternoon.

    On Friday, Dr. Elizabeth Loftus explained how memories fade over time, making people vulnerable to media coverage and other “post-event information,” which “can be experienced with a great deal of detail, a great deal of emotion, even though they’re false.”

    “The emotion is not a guarantee you’re dealing with an authentic memory,” Dr. Loftus said.

    Let me repeat, Big Fat Harvey is a swine of a human being, but it doesn’t look like he raped these sheilas.

  53. incoherent rambler
    #3320064, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    The Çats should get onto this. I’ll recognise your aboriginality, Zulu, if you’ll recognise mine.

    I’m in.
    There is the matter of the token recognition fee* that I charge.

    * price on application ( less than 6 figures)

  54. Leigh Lowe
    #3320066, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    How typical of Melbourne and its tragically hip city council to climb aboard an avante garde bandwagon that’s all of six decades past its prime and long since on the nose.

    Mmmyes.
    You see less and less of it around the world.
    It is an excellent guide though.
    A neon sign 10 feet high flashing “SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE” couldn’t work any better.

  55. DrBeauGan
    #3320068, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    “Yes, officer, my tribe is called the Çat tribe. We’ve got our own language, it’s all in a thing called the Catictionary. And we’ve been oppressed for fifty million years by other aborigines. And more recently by white frightbats. It’s been terrible, and we’re all victims. A billion dollars between us would go some way to compensating us for past injustices, and we won’t bother you again until we’ve spent it.”

  56. areff
    #3320069, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Zippy, thanks for watchful eye on the Kung Flu virus, but the murder of crows in that clip probably isn’t much to fret about. You’ll find many, many more than that in the trees behind the Altona bowling club, where every year they raise deafening objection to the presence of so many humans at an odd hour and drown out the Dawn Service.

  57. The Barking Toad
    #3320070, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    In the USA……

    Democrats can’t count their own votes in Iowa.
    Contenders for the election:
    Uncle Joe sniffing hair
    Crazy communist Bernie
    Loony Pocahontas Warren
    New boy poo pusher Buttigieg
    Socialist capitalist Bloomberg hovering.

    The Donald is laughing his tits off!

  58. Roger
    #3320072, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    A neon sign 10 feet high flashing “SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE” couldn’t work any better.

    Steady on.

    World’s most liveable shithole.

  59. Dave in Marybrook
    #3320073, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    “Oh, you’re a convicted violent foreigner, but you identify as a victim? Okey dokey, in you come, we’ll have you On Country and Meeting Mob and Auntie and Uncle in a jiffy. They’re a friendly bunch, they even let that Professor Pascoe bloke join up. You might get a call from Louise Adler about a book deal.”
    “Oh, you’re a drug-addled dropout, but you identify as a victim? Righto then, just sit here in this nice room, look at the video of the big scary room full of rozzers and timber panelling, and point to the fella- (or fellas, ha ha ha! No seriously, it’s just the one we’re after) what done something. That big one? Lovely. Oh no thankyou, we don’t need any corroborating witnesses, and there’s no need for you to worry about being questioned under oath, you can run along to your rock-throwing show. You might also get a call from Louise Adler about a book deal.”

  60. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3320076, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    HB Bear and Zulu, what was the case before the High Court?

    Posted over on the old thread, from the Australian. Two scallywags, neither Australian citizens, both claiming Aboriginal status to prevent them being deported.

  61. mh
    #3320077, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Strange female broadcaster on 2gb saying dams aren’t the answer. Water restrictions are the answer.

    Now getting hammered, but pretending she’s somehow in agreement with her listeners.

  62. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3320079, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    There is the matter of the token recognition fee* that I charge.

    Fee for “recognition” in the Kimberly’s was three cartons of VB, payable to the tribal elders.

  63. BorisG
    #3320080, posted on February 11, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Let me repeat, Big Fat Harvey is a swine of a human being, but it doesn’t look like he raped these sheilas.

    Why then he settled so many law suites out of court, with extremely strict non disclosure provision ?

