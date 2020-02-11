Liberty Quote
I seem to smell the stench of appeasement in the air.— Margaret Thatcher
-
-
Tuesday Forum: February 11, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
OMG!
I would like to thank….
I second that!
OMG !
Number 3!
Hey feelthebern, Trump is sharing Curb Your Enthusiasm clips!
Top ten!!
Who ever wrote that deserves to experience a mysterious fatal event.
I’m presuming this is Birdy’s latest magnum opus.
“And I would like to send a big hello to my mum”
Ok. Thank you so much. 👏👏👏
I think we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and then we take her baby. Then we take her milk and put it in our coffee. We must only use soy milk in our coffee.
You nearly said a baaaad word.
Remember, if you mention his name (or that country) it summons him from the depths, and we are all the poorer.
Even him – he can’t possibly be enjoying himself.
And there I was studiously ploughing through a couple of pages of gold and dross on the old thread while you were all breaking in the new one!
I’m going back to the old thread where I can watch stuff stagnate.
Understand that our politics are empty shows, our industries are dead, our companies are Ponzies burning pensions and our culture is dead.
when you stop making things you become NOTHING.
..
Is Foo here?
Top 50!!
..
Should read: our culture is toxic.
More woke madness from the AFL….
AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says the league is open to renaming the men’s competition AFLM to be consistent with the fledgling women’s competition, which is called AFLW.
Hocking was asked when AFL House would formally change the name of the AFL to AFLM on ABC Grandstand’s Outer Sanctum show and he said if a good argument could be framed the AFL was “all ears”.
1 st
I was reading one of the big car manufacturers in Europe is planning to shift to the UK bringing thousands of jobs and a bunch of globalist twitter dickheads claimed it was bad because it reduced “welfare” for consumers. WTF?
What absolutely stupid fucking autistic ideologues and their pathetic textbooks
If you can’t trust a country that keeps 3,000,000 people in cages and eats fermented dog dick and bat vagina soup for your medical supplies, who can you trust?
Disgusting. Soy sauce, for heaven’s sake. Don’t they know it turns men into soy boys?
Now, the U.S. has virtually no capacity to make generic antibiotics used to treat ear infections, strep throat, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, Lyme disease and other illnesses. As far back as 2001, when the U.S. government needed to buy 20 million doses of Doxycycline in response to anthrax attacks, it turned to a European supplier that sourced its ingredients from China.
Interesting that anti-malarial drugs seem to be so useful and well proven. Doxycycline as above covers a lot of ground. Chloroquine has been mentioned as potentially effective against coronavirus.
I’m not conversant in woke speak. What does that mean??
WUHAN – The government of Hubei province, the central Chinese province that is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has given the official fatality rates for the virus for the first time, Chinese media reported.
Unexpectedly, Wuhan, the provincial capital city where the virus first emerged, registered a fatality rate of 4.06 per cent, coming in second. It was topped by Tianmen, a nearby city, which has a death rate of 5.08 per cent, Caixin Global reported on Sunday (Feb 9).
With 871 deaths reported as of Sunday, the fatality rate of Hubei province on the whole is 2.88 per cent, the report said.
stakeholders must be consultanted
If you can’t trust a country that keeps 3,000,000 people in cages and eats fermented dog dick and bat vagina soup for your medical supplies, who can you trust?
When I worked in an pig abattoir there was a special machine for washing the penis’s and vagina’s for export to bat country.
Why they would want to lose so much flavour by washing them I’ll never know.
The High Court introduces apartheid to Australia.
A new low even for them.
There is no “good argument”, you arrogant overpaid and utterly useless imbecile.
Oh, wait – I hate the ALPFL with a passion, so yes, it’s a really top idea and ALPFL fans across the country will absolutely love it, especially collingwood fans, given their history of embracing fashionable collectivist idiocy.
The ALPFLM – coming to a third world cesspit near you.
There has never been a better time to self identify as a black fella.
All those workers will be looking on powerlessly as the cars they produce are taken out of the country as they will be illegal in Boris’ new Britain.
Rules, Britannia.
Britannic rules for slaves!
Britons never never never
Should make waves.
Just read an article which mentioned that 80% of the active ingredients in prescription pharmaceuticals worldwide come from China and India.
And then the pandemic hit….
Trick is to realise that consumers are not just the people who own the car.
It includes people who ride in the car, people who are run over by the car, people who see the car, and people who benefit from the taxes levied on the car.
Of these the lowest is the owner who is such a mean and despicable creature he must pay registration and fees for his entitlement as a consumer.
So has the high court defined what constitutes “Aboriginal people”?
Question Time is a laugh a minute today.
LOL
Rowe’s cartoon was excellent this morning. McCormack is the canary in the Coalition mine, and he’s not looking at all well. These clowns could well be out of office before the end of this year.
We should let cows run free.
So only mountain lions, bears and wolves can take their babies.
As for the how they got them in the first place.
I’m not thinking there would be much caring.
But go ahead and ask.
I think I know what they will say.
Don’t encourage them to go all convoluted. George Pell is coming up next month.
I note that it’s perfectly ok to be rude about the disgusting habits of foreigners eating baby mice after dipping them in soy sauce (yeuk!), but we have laws preventing us from saying unkind things about people who poke their willies up other bloke’s arseholes. Which, if the mice are disease free, is a lot less hygienic. This is bizarre.
Spoke to one of my Chinese friends today.
Says much the same.
Whatever the official death rate is multiply by any factor you like.
As for the ‘quarantine’ resistance that is actually not wanting to be locked up somewhere and left to die without medical treatment, or even food or water.
Communism.
It’s a wonderful thing.
PS I didn’t raise coronavirus he did.
And then ran away from me when I told him about the mainland Chinese at the hub airport wandering around in masks, or not.
So GP supporters, feeling confident about the HC now?
Any draft treaty I’ve ever seen involves the payment of billions of dollars in “compensation” and “reparations.” What’s it going to be – open slather – payment of “compensation” and “repatriations’ to anyone who self identifies as “Aboriginal?”
ok first 50
HB Bear and Zulu, what was the case before the High Court?
The Çats should get onto this. I’ll recognise your aboriginality, Zulu, if you’ll recognise mine.
So has the high court defined what constitutes “Aboriginal people”?
Recogntion be elders has proven tricky in many instances, particularly in Tasmania; cf. Jackie Lambie.
Not to mention Bruce Pascoe.
I’d be really shocked if Big Fat Harvey gets any jail time as a result of these accusations.
and
#Metoo has turned out to be one huge fizzer becoming a preoccupation of aging female Hollywood stars or just losers who lost their youthful and embittered about not being approached for parts.
In a fair world the shoe should be on the other foot now. Big Fat Harvey should claim false rape charges against the embittered boilers.
Clearly, GPs best chance is to self identify as “Aboriginal”
There’s more too.
Let me repeat, Big Fat Harvey is a swine of a human being, but it doesn’t look like he raped these sheilas.
I’m in.
There is the matter of the token recognition fee* that I charge.
* price on application ( less than 6 figures)
Mmmyes.
You see less and less of it around the world.
It is an excellent guide though.
A neon sign 10 feet high flashing “SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE” couldn’t work any better.
“Yes, officer, my tribe is called the Çat tribe. We’ve got our own language, it’s all in a thing called the Catictionary. And we’ve been oppressed for fifty million years by other aborigines. And more recently by white frightbats. It’s been terrible, and we’re all victims. A billion dollars between us would go some way to compensating us for past injustices, and we won’t bother you again until we’ve spent it.”
Zippy, thanks for watchful eye on the Kung Flu virus, but the murder of crows in that clip probably isn’t much to fret about. You’ll find many, many more than that in the trees behind the Altona bowling club, where every year they raise deafening objection to the presence of so many humans at an odd hour and drown out the Dawn Service.
In the USA……
Democrats can’t count their own votes in Iowa.
Contenders for the election:
Uncle Joe sniffing hair
Crazy communist Bernie
Loony Pocahontas Warren
New boy poo pusher Buttigieg
Socialist capitalist Bloomberg hovering.
The Donald is laughing his tits off!
A neon sign 10 feet high flashing “SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE … SHITHOLE” couldn’t work any better.
Steady on.
World’s most liveable shithole.
“Oh, you’re a convicted violent foreigner, but you identify as a victim? Okey dokey, in you come, we’ll have you On Country and Meeting Mob and Auntie and Uncle in a jiffy. They’re a friendly bunch, they even let that Professor Pascoe bloke join up. You might get a call from Louise Adler about a book deal.”
“Oh, you’re a drug-addled dropout, but you identify as a victim? Righto then, just sit here in this nice room, look at the video of the big scary room full of rozzers and timber panelling, and point to the fella- (or fellas, ha ha ha! No seriously, it’s just the one we’re after) what done something. That big one? Lovely. Oh no thankyou, we don’t need any corroborating witnesses, and there’s no need for you to worry about being questioned under oath, you can run along to your rock-throwing show. You might also get a call from Louise Adler about a book deal.”
Posted over on the old thread, from the Australian. Two scallywags, neither Australian citizens, both claiming Aboriginal status to prevent them being deported.
Strange female broadcaster on 2gb saying dams aren’t the answer. Water restrictions are the answer.
Now getting hammered, but pretending she’s somehow in agreement with her listeners.
Fee for “recognition” in the Kimberly’s was three cartons of VB, payable to the tribal elders.
Why then he settled so many law suites out of court, with extremely strict non disclosure provision ?