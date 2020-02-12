A Welcome To Country Like No Other

THE only thing missing was the smoke (and possibly the mirrors). By any customary definition, the foreign-born cannot be indigenous. They can be citizens in certain well understood circumstances. Whether or not genuine Australian Aborigines can be aliens is a separate, more straightforward issue. Answer: no, they cannot be. By conflating the questions so as to abracadabra into existence a new human right for a privileged minority, the High Court – sitting as the Vibe Court – has once again placed itself above legislatures and the Constitution to canonise something a majority of its members believe ‘feels right.’ With few exceptions – or, more accurately, none – what feels right to the High Court are fashionable left-wing causes. New Zealand-born Brendan Thoms and Papua New Guinea-born Daniel Love both have only one Aboriginal parent. They did not seek to become, and are not, citizens of Australia. Their lawyers and the Victorian government have made various arguments – successfully, as it happens – linking their plight and its amelioration to Mabo. The High Court accepts that their part-Aboriginal blood gives them an inextinguishable bond to the land and waters of Australia. The truly galling thing – apart from the court’s bombastic arrogation of law-making power to itself – is the fact that Thoms and Love are not ‘great cause’ campaigners motivated by principle or the suffering of others. They are two convicted criminals cynically using aboriginality to improve their lifestyles.
IT is a concern that the same Victorian government has put equally novel and ridiculous arguments to the High Court about the guilt of Cardinal George Pell. RJ Smith at Quillette concludes his summary of the looming Pell appeal by reminding us that the entire case would never have been pursued but for various vibe-innovations the High Court must itself now examine in relation to the (non-existent) evidence. At Quadrant, indefatigable lead investigator for the defence – Keith Windschuttle – uncovers a suspicious zombie legal argument the Victorian government has tried to sneak back into its High Court appeal.
Dennis Denuto the court will hear you now.
Dark days.
A poor decision. Kiefel had the more cogent argument.
It was also clear which way the court wanted to go, when they started suggesting arguments to one side.
I can’t see the High Court chaps and ladies have any other option here. They would up against a most tremendous wall of hate and being called racists by certain quarters.
Smith says that: “During his first clerical assignment in Australia in the early 1970s, Pell’s housemate was Gerald Ridsdale, the man now recognised as Australia’s worst paedophile priest.”
My memory may be playing me false, but I thought that they were not living together, but in fact Paul Bongiorno most certainly was living with Ridsdale.
In any event, Pell was/is excoriated for claiming to not know what Ridsdale was up to (as if a serious sex offender is going to go blabbing about his exploits around the seminary), while on the other hand Bongiorno’s word that he also didn’t know is accepted without a word of criticism or demur.
The fact that Pell is conservative, and Bongiorno hard left explains everything though.
I can’t really see that happening, and in fact even some left wing lawyers and legal types disagree with the Pell guilty verdict.
It’d be an extremely sorry and disgusting day if the highest court in the land throws up its arms and gives in to the lynch mob and the bigots.
In any case, the vast majority of Australians couldn’t name even one member of the High Court, anyway.