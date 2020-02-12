Anyone up for a Tesla community battery?

WA is exploring an innovative way to encourage people to take up rooftop solar. Tesla community batteries.

This allows those homes to to draw electricity back from the PowerBank during the afternoon and evening peak – when their solar systems stop generating – without having stump up thousands of dollars for their own behind-the-meter battery storage system.

Western Power and Synergy said this week that the Meadow Springs community battery had proven a great success, saving residents a collective $11,000 off their power bills and prompting the installation of a second battery in the neighbouring suburb of Flacon in November last year.

A further third grid-connected Tesla battery has now extended the offer to residents of Ellenbrook, in Perth – and there will be more to come.