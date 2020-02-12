Are you kidding?

Writing in today’s OZ, Jack the Insider suggests:

The sports rorts scandal was one of the most egregious and shameless examples of pork barrelling in Australian political history.

Jack. Hello. Are you on some sort of drugs? The “sports rorts scandal” barely touches the sides.

What it does highlight is the administrative incompetence of Bridget McKenzie and the Ministerial advisors in Canberra, themselves hoping one day to splash other people’s cash.

Just because it follows process, does not mean it is not pork barreling.

Exhibit A – the SA submarines project which, being in the billions, more than dwarfs this $100m sports grants business.

How about parliamentarian expenses? You know – organise a token meeting and take a trip to check on your investment property or to have a few days in the sun or to go to the footy. Hey. Why not take a helicopter to a party fund raiser. Employ your wife and kids in your electoral office – no problem.

But it’s within the rules …..

The special incentives to Tasmania and South Australia? Why did Brian Harradine get reelected and why does Jacqui Lambie get elected? And Nick Xenonphoo?

The list of egregious and shameless examples of pork barreling in Australian political history is very long and will continue to grow. It’s just that Brig and her staff were administratively incompetent and got caught.

We need to take the candy off the table and take away the punch bowl.