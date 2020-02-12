That Biden thinks this is a take-down explains why he’s finished

Posted on 2:51 pm, February 12, 2020 by currencylad

Now, it is silly for a mayor to be running for President. Pete Buttigieg is in the race mostly because he thought there might be an Obama-style grievance-opening for a gay contender. With Booker, Harris, Yang and Castro either out or lingering as ballot-paper ghosts – and Warren and Klobuchar now outsiders – the former South Bend boss might be able to stake that claim successfully in the months ahead. Buttigieg is a Harvard/Oxford alumnus, Rhodes Scholar and former Naval Intelligence reserve officer with a tour of Aghanistan and a Joint Service Commendation Medal to his credit. The public might be a lot more impressed with his paved sidewalks than Joe Biden’s Iran Deal. Buttigieg could become a genuine stayer, in other words; at the very least, a strong Vice-Presidential contender. It’s pronounced Booted-edge, in case you were wondering (as I was). Not Butter-geeg – like former Broncos and Queensland State of Origin enforcer, John. Pete. John.

  1. Cui Bono
    #3321150, posted on February 12, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Bloomberg$ will help this empty suit

  2. Cui Bono
    #3321155, posted on February 12, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    He’s Obamalite with a very fluffed up CV

  3. The BigBlueCat
    #3321157, posted on February 12, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Americans are already onto Sleep, Creep, Uncle Jor Biden – stick a fork in him; he’s done!

  4. The BigBlueCat
    #3321158, posted on February 12, 2020 at 3:11 pm

  7. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3321198, posted on February 12, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    butti is confused, just because you have a butt in your name doesn’t mean you have to be gay

  8. bemused
    #3321213, posted on February 12, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    No; however, it’s what’s in the butt.

  9. FelixKruell
    #3321215, posted on February 12, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Biden must be finished after another poor showing.

    I don’t know much about Pete B, but if the only other viable candidate is Sanders, he’s surely the preferred candidate for Democrats. I’m surprised they don’t have a better field to pick from though.

