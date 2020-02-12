That Biden thinks this is a take-down explains why he’s finished

Now, it is silly for a mayor to be running for President. Pete Buttigieg is in the race mostly because he thought there might be an Obama-style grievance-opening for a gay contender. With Booker, Harris, Yang and Castro either out or lingering as ballot-paper ghosts – and Warren and Klobuchar now outsiders – the former South Bend boss might be able to stake that claim successfully in the months ahead. Buttigieg is a Harvard/Oxford alumnus, Rhodes Scholar and former Naval Intelligence reserve officer with a tour of Aghanistan and a Joint Service Commendation Medal to his credit. The public might be a lot more impressed with his paved sidewalks than Joe Biden’s Iran Deal. Buttigieg could become a genuine stayer, in other words; at the very least, a strong Vice-Presidential contender. It’s pronounced Booted-edge, in case you were wondering (as I was). Not Butter-geeg – like former Broncos and Queensland State of Origin enforcer, John. Pete. John.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

