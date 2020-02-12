Trudeau buying off the media in Canada

This is one of the pieces flagged by Tel in comments to indicate how the Canadian government is apparently using public money for the Liberal party political program. This is more than just spruiking government programs with ads which is something that all parties do.
Trudeau outright says “we paid them $600 million” to buy off the media in order to get good coverage.
First of all, that’s not Trudeau’s money. It’s YOUR money. Money taken away from you through taxes.
Second, the ‘joke’ might have been funny if the Trudeau Liberals were getting negative media coverage, except their coverage has been astoundingly fawning. Even during ‘scandals,’ the media runs interference for them, and skews the coverage in their favour.
By the time Trudeau is finished Canada will be so screwed that no even Trump will make an offer on it.
Last night Bjorn Lomborg told us that the NZ PM surprisingly got a costing of her climate promises. The result was probably unexpected, certainly unwelcome and has not so far made any difference. The costing was 16% of GDP (did I hear correctly?) more than all the the other major government outlays added together, health, welfare, education etc etc.
Canada is stuffed in so many ways. Rebel Media has been investigated by Trudeau because of its negative reporting of the government.