Trudeau buying off the media in Canada

This is one of the pieces flagged by Tel in comments to indicate how the Canadian government is apparently using public money for the Liberal party political program. This is more than just spruiking government programs with ads which is something that all parties do.

Trudeau outright says “we paid them $600 million” to buy off the media in order to get good coverage.

First of all, that’s not Trudeau’s money. It’s YOUR money. Money taken away from you through taxes.

Second, the ‘joke’ might have been funny if the Trudeau Liberals were getting negative media coverage, except their coverage has been astoundingly fawning. Even during ‘scandals,’ the media runs interference for them, and skews the coverage in their favour.

