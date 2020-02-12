We must all be made to suffer to make the lives of public servants easier

No. This is not about taxes being increased to fund public servant salary increases or to pay for their special super – 15.4% (or 14% plus GST).

This is about yet another idiotic proposal from this “Liberal” government to criminalise the use of more than $10,000 in cash. Another flaming turd left by that economic and political talent Kelly O’Dwyer.

TAFKAS has written about this disgraceful policy proposal before, but this nugget in the weekend media takes the cake. In arguing for this legislative change:

Treasury official Patrick Boneham told the Senate hearing of cases including a bikie gang that used $1.5 million in cash to buy 10 luxury cars so they could be sold to launder the money.

So basically, everyone must suffer to make the lives of public servants easier.

Firstly, where is the evidence the $1.5 million in cash from the bikie gang was from criminal activity? And are we talking about a motor bike gang or a bunch of wealthy lycra wearing cyclists on the $10,000 Italian bicycles?

Secondly, as APRA well demonstrated when they screwed CBA, cash transactions of more than $10,000 need to be reported to APRA. Assuming $1.5 million on 10 cars translated into 10 x $150,000 cars, then someone, somewhere would have had to have reported the transactions.

You pack of lazy spoiled brats. Get out of your ergonomic chairs in your climate controlled offices and do your jobs. If you can’t do your jobs, consider alternative careers.