We must all be made to suffer to make the lives of public servants easier

No. This is not about taxes being increased to fund public servant salary increases or to pay for their special super – 15.4% (or 14% plus GST).
This is about yet another idiotic proposal from this “Liberal” government to criminalise the use of more than $10,000 in cash. Another flaming turd left by that economic and political talent Kelly O’Dwyer.
TAFKAS has written about this disgraceful policy proposal before, but this nugget in the weekend media takes the cake. In arguing for this legislative change:
Treasury official Patrick Boneham told the Senate hearing of cases including a bikie gang that used $1.5 million in cash to buy 10 luxury cars so they could be sold to launder the money.
So basically, everyone must suffer to make the lives of public servants easier.
Firstly, where is the evidence the $1.5 million in cash from the bikie gang was from criminal activity? And are we talking about a motor bike gang or a bunch of wealthy lycra wearing cyclists on the $10,000 Italian bicycles?
Secondly, as APRA well demonstrated when they screwed CBA, cash transactions of more than $10,000 need to be reported to APRA. Assuming $1.5 million on 10 cars translated into 10 x $150,000 cars, then someone, somewhere would have had to have reported the transactions.
You pack of lazy spoiled brats. Get out of your ergonomic chairs in your climate controlled offices and do your jobs. If you can’t do your jobs, consider alternative careers.
The senate are dills. Did not one senator stand up and ask how they discovered this particular example without the new law they so desperately want?
Its a bad example anyway, the tyransactions were an order of magnitude larger than the proposed limit of $10k.
Seconded.
Thirded after this article just now.
“The Flow Of Each Person Can Be Clearly Seen” – Virus Brings China’s Surveillance State Out Of The Shadows (11 Feb)
And that is the point. If Canberra forces people away from cash and into using electronic transactions those can be tracked very easily. Data on purchases, locations, habits – all feeds into the same style of surveillance the Chinese are now using on their own people.
In other words this push to remove cash transactions is about control, just like all other lefty totalitarian regimes. The bureaucratic state is by nature totalitarian lefty unless it is pruned back from time to time, which in Australia it never is.
BoN – when you say ‘pruning’, you mean ‘torn limb from limb, ripped from the ground, burnt to a pile of ashes and scattered to the winds’, no?
Take a look at the recent German film “Balloon”, about some people in the 1970’s trying to escape East Germany in a home made hot air balloon.
Ask yourself whether they would have had a snowflake’s chance in hell of getting the materials for the balloon in a cash free society with the Stasi monitoring everything.
Then consider the state of “law” enforcement in CFMEUistan, with the Hunchback of Spring Street as figurehead leader of the Setka government.
Just think of how union super funds are going to boom under this proposal. Do you think the unions may have had an influencing effect of the Grand Leader of Victoristan?
Yes car dealers are already required to report cash transactions so bad example