A Black Eye for Parliamentary Sovereignty, Democracy and the Constitution

As of yesterday the Australian Government lost the sovereign right to absolutely and unequivocally enforce its its own Migration Act and effectively determine who is an Australian citizen and who is not.
Four unelected judges have ridden roughshod over 25 million Australians, trashed the constitution and emasculated parliamentary sovereignty.
If determining who is an Australian citizen and who is an “alien” is not fundamental to national sovereignty I don’t know what is.
However, from now on Australian citizenship for racially privileged persons can be settled by a corroboree of “Aunts” and “Uncles” sitting around the campfire deciding whether or not to acknowledge a person’s claim to indigeneity.
Where this mess will end up is anybody’s guess as technically the High Court has created a new class of person that is neither an Australian citizen nor an alien, aptly described by dissenting Justice Gagelar as being “consigned to a constitutional netherworld”.
You can bet Australian citizenship will follow as it would seem incongruous that a “First Australian” was not Australian.
You would think that a Government that campaigns on sovereign borders would be deeply troubled by this development.
However, the indigenous Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Ken Wyatt is apparently pleased the High Court has racially segregated the nation and upheld the equally stupid (and vague) notion of a “three part test” of indigeneity.
One might have thought that the recent controversy surrounding the indigenous bona fides of “academic” Bruce Pascoe might have given Wyatt cause for concern rather than celebration of the inadequate “three part test” that now determines not just your grant money but your right to citizenship.
That Wyatt could defend or celebrate this decision is surely a joke although unsurprising given his craven handling of the Pascoe matter where he chose to shoot the messenger raising legitimate questions about the integrity and legitimacy of indigenous grant programs. He is unfit to be a Minister of the Crown.
If you want to understand how absurd the High Court ruling is consider the Tasmanian ATSIC elections in 2002. Following controversy at the 1999 elections, whereby it was alleged that many of the voters and even some of the representatives were not in fact Aboriginal, ATSIC and the Federal Government agreed to trial an Indigenous Electoral roll overseen by the AEC. Disputes about eligibility were to be adjudicated by The Independent Indigenous Advisory Committee (IIAC).
Of the 1,298 people who applied to go on the indigenous electoral roll, 2,572 objections were lodged against approximately 1,100 people. To say this was farcical was an understatement. There were twice as many objections as there were people wanting to vote at the election and the objections constituted 90% of the electoral roll. Ultimately, the IIAC accepted 621 onto the roll and rejected 587. This was out of a total indigenous population greater than 14,000.
Of those rejected 137 challenged the decision of the IIAC at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT). All were successful and reinstated on the electoral roll bring the final number of eligible voters up to 750. The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre responded angrily to the AAT judgment stating that as a result more than a third of the candidates standing for election were “white”. It called for a boycott of the poll.
This example perfectly illustrates the absurdity of the High Court decision. Australian citizenship can now be determined by self identifying as indigenous and determined by the vague application of a subjective three part test indigenous Australians can’t even agree on. It will be interesting to see how the Daniel Love case plays out.
Worse still the High Court have snuck through the back door a form of indigenous sovereignty that was specifically rejected by Mabo. The majority justices have shown an arrogant contempt of the Australian people and their right to determine such matters by referendum.
The only positive likely to flow from this terrible decision is it that should kill off for good an indigenous Voice to Parliament enshrined in the constitution (assuming this decision doesn’t establish a precedent for that as well).
Remember all those elitist lawyers, activists and academics looking down their noses on the little people and scoffing at their racism and small mindedness because they dared warn of the dangers of judicial activism and the toxicity of identity politics?
The High Court has emphatically demonstrated that those concerns are well founded and constitutional recognition will be abused by judicial activists imposing their own beliefs and ideals over the Australian people.
So now we do need a referendum dealing with our indigenous past, not to “complete the constitution”, but to restore it and our sovereignty that the guardians of the constitution so arrogantly thought to trash.
Well said Justinian.
So you are blaming the Courts for the fact that the Government can’t write its own laws properly.
Sounds like a case of sour grapes to me.
You’re dreamin’.
If the vibe feels right, anything will pass.
It’s all about the vibe.
Let’s test that:
Australia has a Constitution: Canberra is neither Westminster nor Wellington.
Section 51 of that Constitution confers on the ‘Australian’ (actually, federal) government a long list of power, which have been broadly interpreted, but which, given the list’s existence, are not comprehensive of all state power. All other powers are reserved to the states.
The High Court has said that one power – dealing with ‘aliens’ – doesn’t extend to a class of people who descend from and have maintained connections with communities of people who most certainly were not aliens at settlement. Is that a usurpation of sovereignty? Or is it exactly the sort of thing the highest court in a federal structure will routinely do when interpreting a Constitution that grants limited powers?
(As noted elsewhere, I don’t like the decision. But Justinian’s argument by reference to popular sovereignty is the wrong criticism)
Can we have a referendum on the following question:
Should the current judges of the high court should be dismissed immediately?
is there a link for that
@ Ragu
This is the case Justin is complaining about: http://www8.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/cases/cth/HCA/2020/3.html
The High Court has said that one power – dealing with ‘aliens’ – doesn’t extend to a class of people who descend from and have maintained connections with communities of people who most certainly were not aliens at settlement.
That’s debatable.
The nation of Australia did not exist at settlement.
What did exist – for argument’s sake – were hundreds of aboriginal ‘nations’. If a member of one of these nations entered the territory of another uninvited, he was, according to aboriginal law, very much an alien.
Therefore, if the justices wish to link immunity from deportation to links to the land – a specious argument, but there it is in the judgement – those so immune must be confined to the land of the ‘nation’ they identify with. That, of course, is absurd, as is the judgement.
thanks
I would have thought this makes Constitutional recognition much easier to get through, in fact a necessity.
If an individual even a criminal who does not live here, can claim a link to an indig. ancestor over 200 years ago, and therefore be deemed a citizen and able to claim rights, then that elevated group surely must be recognised in the Constitution as an elevated group.
I’ve always supported Recognition and still to as an administrative touch-up to the Constitution, but it has become something else entirely now. If Pascoe chap can re-write history and be accepted, it’s a total con job by people on the make.
looking at the first few paragraphs, The Vibe Court has ruled that Australia has some kind of a Right of Abode for denizens with a tenuous genetic link to the native population.
correct?
@ Roger
At settlement, the peoples of various indigenous ‘nations’ became the King’s subjects. In the eyes of the law introduced at settlement, they weren’t aliens.
The utter insufferable racism of our Urban elite Judiciary , and their ignorance, and the corruption it will , and has enabled, is well described by Justinian.
That there are some responses by naïve, integrity vacant twats, shows what a mess we are in.
@ Ragu
In a strict sense, no. Denizen is an obsolete category of alien. The last alien to undergo denizenization (you had to be an alien to undergo it) was the painter Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema in the 1870s. The majority holds that there is a class of non-citizen, non-alien.