American Miscellany

MANY people are too busy to read essays that take longer to finish than a cup of coffee or a couple of cigarettes. However, for those who have 23 minutes to spare (estimate by Read-o-Meter) and who love American political history, I recommend The Price of the 1980s by Christopher Caldwell at Claremont Review of Books. Caldwell’s detailed but highly engaging analysis of how Ronald Reagan inadvertently saved the Great Society socialism of Lyndon Johnson – extending rather than terminating an era of debt-fuelled entitlement, economy-destroying immigration and a desegregation bill that can never be paid – is magisterial.



To fight World War II, the federal government had added $200 billion to its debt—an amount that by war’s end was about the size of the gross domestic product. Although the size of the total credit market (including private individuals) would expand every single year from 1947 to 2008, in the first 35 years after World War II the trajectory of government debt (measured as a percentage of gross domestic product) had steadily declined. Under Reagan it began to rise. In fact, the national debt would triple on his watch. That opened a new chapter in American fiscal history. Looking at numbers and charts from the 1980s, it is easy to miss the most basic question: Why on earth, at the height of the Baby Boom generation’s productive years, did the government need to borrow in the first place? What did this binge of debt buy? What emergency did it extricate the country from?



The deal, the New York Times reports, includes a promise by Prada to send all of its New York City employees — and its Milan executives — to sensitivity training. Prada has also agreed to allow for external oversight of its business for two years, and to hire a diversity-and-inclusion director (one that has to be approved by the commission) who will be responsible for “reviewing Prada’s designs before they are sold, advertised or promoted in any way in the United States.” If you think that sounds like an absurd task for a single individual, you’re not alone: The Times piece itself notes in parentheses that, considering “the hundreds of products Prada creates every season, this is a pretty extraordinary task.”

AT never-Trumper National Review Online, Andrew C. McCarthy has the best and most sober analysis of the Roger Stone sentencing debacle. Because it’s NRO, McCarthy offsets his admission that a seven-to-nine year stretch was ridiculously extreme – and born of a demonstrably corrupt investigation (which McCarthy lowballs as “specious”) – by placing equal blame on the President. Rather than criticise the Mueller-linked officials who came up with the tariff, he argues, the President should have kept silent, empowered as he is to pardon Stone later. McCarthy is bright. Surely he has worked out by now that if Donald Trump can attack and resolve, he will always do both. Stone should be freed on health grounds alone. Nutty as a fruitcake.IN 2018, Prada in New York marketed and sold these meant-to-be-cute (and presumably expensive) monkey doll trinkets. After civil rights lawyer Chinyere Ezie saw them she was “shaking with anger” and posted pictures on social media. A “blackface” and “racism” firestorm was off and burning. Prada surrendered and removed the monkeys from their shelves. That wasn’t good enough at all for New York City’s Commission on Human Rights which has now reached a deal with Prada after a 12 month investigation. This is real:



The way the political left has now formalised the connection between simians and black people – a connection that only they seem to notice or believe in – is one of the more strange new orthodoxies in the so-called ‘human rights’ firmament. Because, you know, it seems shockingly racist.

THE MARGA memo on reviving classical architecture – discussed here last Thursday – has become a real, old-fashioned debate about aesthetics, morality, beauty and humanity. And we have Donald Trump to thank for it. Funny how standing up for a principle – even an unfashionable one – brings out the best in everyone.

The nation would benefit handsomely if the federal government made it a policy to offer humanistic alternatives to the dehumanized anomie afflicting our contemporary architecture.”

THIS was the Resolute Desk when Kennedy was President. That may be the last ashtray ever to be used on it:

Not all presidents have used the desk; some have preferred another, usually historical, alternative or moved the RD to the president’s private study in the White House residence. Here it is in President Taft’s study. President Hoover used it in the Lincoln Bedroom. It was put to work at one stage in the Treaty Room. George H.W. Bush didn’t use it at all, preferring the “C+O Desk.” As most people know, the little door at the front was ordered by Franklin Roosevelt to hide his leg braces. However, he didn’t live to see it installed. President Truman liked the eagle motif on the new door, however, and decided to order it affixed in 1945. Interestingly, this was prior to his decision to turn the eagle’s head in the presidential seal to face the olive branch of peace rather than the arrows. Hence the eagle in the Resolute’s ‘modesty panel’ faces the weapons of war. Because the desk became so closely associated with Kennedy following the publication of Stanley Tretick’s masterful photographs of the President’s son playing underneath it, it was sent on tour after the assassination before winding up in the Smithsonian. To his very great credit, a President not usually considered resolute – Jimmy Carter – insisted it be returned to the White House immediately when he assumed the office. Anyway, I have to say I like clutter on a desk. President Trump is too neat for my liking. Happiest photo: this one. A replica is as close as she came.