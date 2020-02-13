Koal Klux Klan

Anthony Albanese moves to play down impact of Labor’s secret coal group.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he has no concerns about a secret group of pro-coal members and senators.
The so-called Otis Group wants to push Labor to the right on issues like coal and climate change.
Mr Albanese only found out the 20-strong group existed through the media.
A Fairfax report tonight, however, quotes several of the hooded bandits saying Mr Albanese is “furious.”
And this less than a year after Bill Shorten lost the unloseable election partly due to his refusal to back coal miners over inner city greens.
What’s next for Albo…questioning freedom of religion for Christians?
Otis Group
So-called because it meets in the elevator?
Tug doesn’t have the strength to be “Furious”. Just like Turdbull and Dudd, they are weak, no backbone. Couldn’t do anything about it, except hold their breath.
Otis Group
So-called because it meets in the elevator?
In Greek mythology Otis is a giant created by Gaea.
Would seem to fit with a group pushing coal.
Bring on the frequent and lengthy blackouts.
It’s the only way the somnolent masses are going to finally wake up to the fact you can’t run an allegedly first world economy on pixie dust and unicorns farts. Especially in country awash with energy resources.
Then the Albodross and all the other stupid arrogant collectivist cockgobblers can become as furious as they like while the revolting peasants prepare them for a starring role in a nationwide HOP time event.
the left can only exist in strict groupthink mode, dissent must be punished
Why does it have to be called a move to the right, the left right thing is an impediment to clear thinking,
Only problem with bringing on the brown outs and black outs, are Premiers that so called run the joint, will demand that outer low vote for Labor regions get cut first! Inner city latte sippers, will not realise there were blackouts!
All the who,ha over renewables just makes thoses of us who can, run generators or over size solar system with battery back up to continue to operate our lives best we can!
It won’t/hasn’t reduce so called climate global warming.
At last, some balance emerging in Labor. Appointing Albo of the left as leader was always going to make the traditional Labor right a bit nervous. When Albo started showing his inability to balance the blue collar and progressive factions, it was only a matter of time before the voice of the right would have to emerge. Mind you, Shorten was no better, politically deaf just like Turnbull. But if the lack of balance continues in Labor, and poll results along the way go badly for them, Albo cannot survive.
Furious. Prolly just needs a massage to relax.