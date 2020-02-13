Senators shocked – shocked! – by woman speaking the truth



Pauline Hanson is branded a ‘racist’ after claiming Aboriginal people are disadvantaged because of ‘their own negligence’.

Labor frontbencher Jenny McAllister said Senator Hanson’s speech was not OK.

‘Her racist comments – and they are racist – have no place in this chamber,’ she told the upper house.

Greens Senate leader Larissa Waters apologised to anyone listening to Senator Hanson, saying a code of conduct was needed to stop hate speech in parliament.

‘It’s the racism that we’ve come to expect from her and her party,’ she said.

‘They don’t reflect the sentiment of this chamber or vast majority of Australians.’