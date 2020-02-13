Senators shocked – shocked! – by woman speaking the truth

Pauline Hanson slammed by senators over ‘Closing the Gap’ remarks.
Senators were left in shock following Pauline Hanson’s remarks about Aboriginal people in parliament yesterday.
SENATE Hansard, WEDNESDAY, 12 FEBRUARY 2020.
Senator HANSON (Queensland) (18:52): I spoke about this issue 24 years ago when I was first elected to the House of Representatives. It wasn’t called Closing the Gap back then, but again we threw countless billions at the very same problems we’re talking about today. What’s changed since I first raised those issues? Nothing. We still have Aboriginal kids not going to school. The wonderful air-conditioned school in Doomadgee has around 400 students enrolled, but they’re barely able to roll-call 50 per cent of students on any given day. They’ve got just one child in the whole school with a 100 per cent attendance record. Whose fault is that? Lazy parents. You can’t blame the whites when it’s your own negligence. We can throw all the money in the world at building these schools, with three meals a day for $2 to make sure Aboriginal kids are given a wholesome meal while they’re at school, but, if they don’t turn up, how do they get ahead in life? We’re also bribing parents with payments to send their kids to school, but even that’s not working.
Labor and the Greens – who believe all Aborigines are retarded non-adults who cannot be considered morally responsible for their actions – want Senator Hanson to be legally prohibited from making any statements of this truthful kind ever again:
Pauline Hanson is branded a ‘racist’ after claiming Aboriginal people are disadvantaged because of ‘their own negligence’.
Labor frontbencher Jenny McAllister said Senator Hanson’s speech was not OK.
‘Her racist comments – and they are racist – have no place in this chamber,’ she told the upper house.
Greens Senate leader Larissa Waters apologised to anyone listening to Senator Hanson, saying a code of conduct was needed to stop hate speech in parliament.
‘It’s the racism that we’ve come to expect from her and her party,’ she said.
‘They don’t reflect the sentiment of this chamber or vast majority of Australians.’
If given the opportunity to read her remarks rather than have them abbreviated by shock-jocks to more easily encourage vilification, I doubt a “vast majority” of people would disagree with anything she said.