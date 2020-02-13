You’re not in good hands with Amy

I put up a post yesterday on where presidential politics in the United States is heading and today I find John Hinderaker at Powerline saying virtually the same right here. I refer to his post, not for confirmation, but for his insights into Amy Klobuchar who would be the least familiar of the frontrunners of the moment.

That leaves Amy Klobuchar, who disappointed in Iowa but came on strong in New Hampshire. It is always dangerous to predict based on a process of elimination, but I think the nomination is now Amy’s to lose. (Heh.) She is smart enough and far left enough, while at the same time preserving the aura of moderation that made her popular in Minnesota. She has some problems, of course. So far, she has demonstrated little ability to appeal to minority voters, and, never having been close to the front of the pack, she has not yet been subjected to much criticism. Suffice it to say that weaknesses will begin to emerge. Still, I think Klobuchar is now the Democrats’ most likely presidential nominee. Some Democrats still hold out hope of a deus ex machina like Michelle Obama entering the race. It isn’t going to happen. The good news is that I don’t see any way Amy Klobuchar (or any other Democrat in the race) can beat President Trump.

I’ll just add this in regard to Bernie: GALLUP POLL: US voters not likely to consider voting for Socialist for president. That is, of course, unless they disguise it, which all of the Democrats do.