Boris Trudeau

Posted on 12:21 pm, February 14, 2020

UK ‘Celebrates’ Freedom From EU by Pushing Massive Online Censorship Orders.

3 Responses to Boris Trudeau

  1. Rohan
    #3323235, posted on February 14, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Unlike Trump, Johnson is a centre left CINO.

  2. rickw
    #3323237, posted on February 14, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Doesn’t matter what The People vote for, they still get served up the same marxist crap.

  3. Dianeh
    #3323272, posted on February 14, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Wtf is wrong with Boris? He was put into power to get rid of these overbearing laws. Why does he think that the people want them or that he has a mandate to put them in.

    Same with his stupid car policy.

