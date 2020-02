FTR: pink batts killed more Australians than coronavirus

And so far, the Morrison government and Peter Dutton have helped keep it that way. Well done.

Coronavirus impact on Australian economy likely to be big. Trajectory of the disease is uncertain. Dutton’s handling of this, as with other matters, is still through the Hansonite lens of race. Plus my views on Morrison and Closing the Gap. https://t.co/gBIs6LNx6j @PatsKarvelas — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) February 13, 2020

Patriot: “I’ve been back home in Oz for a few days. I come back each Feb for anniversary of the Apology.”