FTR: pink batts killed more Australians than coronavirus

And so far, the Morrison government and Peter Dutton have helped keep it that way. Well done.
Coronavirus impact on Australian economy likely to be big. Trajectory of the disease is uncertain. Dutton’s handling of this, as with other matters, is still through the Hansonite lens of race. Plus my views on Morrison and Closing the Gap. https://t.co/gBIs6LNx6j @PatsKarvelas
— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) February 13, 2020
Patriot: “I’ve been back home in Oz for a few days. I come back each Feb for anniversary of the Apology.”
The standard of the left is to say racist.
The ‘apology’. OMG.
Krudd should go spend a night in one of these disfunctional settlements without his take-payer funded security.
One of the three worst Prime Ministers this country has ever endured casts the light of his countenance on us. Strike me lucky, Cats!
Any article, no matter how small, that mentions Rudd seems to get an immediate 10,000 word column response by Rudd. From ‘New York’ of course.
As I interpret this, Rudd is arguing that a disproportionately small number of Australians are dying from coronavirus and that by definition is racist. This problem can only be fixed by reintroducing direct flights from China thereby ensuring the imbalance is corrected by the expedient of more Australian deaths.
Rudd was wrong one 100% of everything he ever initiated policy wise in public life. I think I will order my life on the principle that he is also wrong any anything he now says after his public life. And by the way the only person I see handling this is Hansonite racial terms is………… Rudd. Dutton has said and done nothing concerning race.
Kevin Rudd is a certified moron.
Race has nothing to do with it, the virus won’t discriminate, it’s going to be just as lethal no matter what race you happen to be … although (fingers crossed) Australians on the whole might live a slightly healthier lifestyle and therefore (fingers crossed) could be somewhat protected. That’s the hope.
Don’t anyone kid themselves that it can’t kill Australians … and that’s WHY a temporary block on the most likely source of disease carriers makes sense. You would need to have rocks in your head to think this is about race.
Having said that, I happen to think there’s a lot more of this virus ALREADY in the country than anyone has seen so far (Australia only blocked flights after China had hidden the problem for approx 1 month, and then after we solemnly and carefully scratched our nuts for a week or two). Let me point out they can’t even get this thing under control within the well defined environment of a cruise ship, with medical support from a technologically advanced first world nation, and removing the sick people as symptoms start to show. If that’s not possible to bring under control, then trying to stop it within an Australian university or school or shopping center or railway station is a hopeless task. We don’t have reliable tests yet, especially to detect early infections, oh and I’m guessing we mostly aren’t looking too closely either.
Cheer up though, could be worse, we could have another ALP government.
BTW: I have a feeling that heading is going to age about as well as Peter Garratt has done. Weird how Rudd is sufficiently closed minded and narcissistic to have failed miserably and still be proud of himself to speak with dignity in public. In contrast, Garratt posessed sufficient self-awareness to realize how badly he handled the position of responsibility he was given, and has achieved a slightly better level of understanding as a consequence. Just my little bit of jeering from the peanut gallery.
Good rule of thumb. I wonder if there’s a bunch of those contrary indicators that could be assembled into the global wrongology index.
What an idiot.