So we didn’t hit peak stupid last year

Worse was to come. Jo Nova flags a disturbing study that suggests we might lose half the species on earth in the next 50 years.

The research notes that if temperatures rise 0.5 degrees Celsius around the globe, approximately half of the world’s species would become locally extinct. If temperatures were to rise 2.9 degrees Celsius, 95 percent of the species would become locally extinct.

“In a way, it’s a ‘choose your own adventure,'” one of the study’s authors, John Wiens, said in a statement. “If we stick to the Paris Agreement to combat climate change, we may lose fewer than two out of every 10 plant and animal species on Earth by 2070. But if humans cause larger temperature increases, we could lose more than a third or even half of all animal and plant species, based on our results.”

This is the primary document. The most disturbing thing is that it was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States.

Jo Nova’s commentary. Life on Earth mostly made it through 500 million years of asteroids and supervolcanoes only to be wiped out by a half a degree temperature rise. This really will be unprecedented. Check out her charts as well.