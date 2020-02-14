What is the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge worth?

Not that there would ever be a positive business case to justify a “very fast train” between Sydney and Melbourne, especially given the inordinately expensive construction costs in Australia.
But …
This below table shows why there will never, ever, ever be such a train in Australia. The return on investment on the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge (which all Federal MPs and Senators get invited to), plus all those free upgrade is clearly not small.
This table by the way … Top 10 Highest Revenue Routes.
Note the top earning route is between New York and London and the 3rd top earning rout is between London and Dubai. On a revenue per kilometre basis or a revenue per hour air time, Qantas is out there by an oligopolist mile.
Has TAFKAS borrowed Emma Alberici’s text on bookkeeping, in which revenue is profit and vice versa?
@Pyrmonter
No TAFKAS has not. Particularly as Alberici was talking about tax and TAFKAS is talking about revenue.
It should not surprise that Qantas does not disclose profit by route, but given that neither BA not Emirate make much of a profit and Qantas does, one can infer certain things.
Pyrmonter,not really.
But the following should be noted:
1.The costs per seat mile are much higher on SYD-MEL than they are on LHR-JFK.This is because wide bodied aircraft operate LHR-JFK with savings in fuel, crew costs and airport charges.
2.More interesting is where are the competitors eg Virgin on SYD-Mel, Virgin on LHR-JFK, BA on LHR-SIN & LHR-HKG.
3.Note that no Chinese routes are involved as business demand is obviously lighter.
As an aside,there was Northwest Airlines(later merged with Delta) which flew from Seattle to Tokyo,whilst Pan Am flew to Tokyo from San Francisco to Tokyo via Honolulu.In the era of regulation,fares were the same,although Northwest’s operating costs were only 2/3rds of Pan Am’s as the route was much shorter.Northwest was therefore very profitable in the pre deregulation era.
Doesn’t it show the opposite?
The table shows that the Sydney-Melbourne route is one of the most lucrative air routes in the world. Therefore, it could surely be argued, a VFT service between them would be financially viable.
I’m not saying that as an advocate of the VFT, just making the point that you could look at the same data and conclude the opposite.
Assuming – for argument’s sake – the AGW hypothesis, how does one square all those co2 emissions with corporate virtue signalling?
Offsets? Pfft.
Business would be lobbying for VFTs if they were serious.
What those figures show is that there are a lot of people living at either end of that route, as well as a lot of businesses and public servants, plus those two airports are the main international hubs for Oceania. They are just too far apart to make trains or driving viable, so air travel is the only option. I would say it’s more a commentary on demographics and geography than crony capitalism or corruption.