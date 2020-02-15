Liberté, égalité, fraternité, stupidité



Paris: A sex scandal brought an end to the campaign of a Paris mayoral candidate on Friday, an unusual episode in a country with a reputation for shrugging over extramarital affairs and the private lives of its politicians.

Benjamin Griveaux announced he was ending his campaign after the circulation of an undated video apparently depicting him masturbating – footage the politician allegedly recorded on his phone and sent to a woman who was not his wife.

His departure shakes up the Paris mayor’s race. With only a month to go before the vote, President Emmanuel Macron’s party now does not have a candidate – though Griveaux had already been trailing in the polls.

But the bigger question on people’s minds was why he bowed out and why he did it so quickly.

