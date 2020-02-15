No, but his future certainly will

Posted on 10:18 am, February 15, 2020 by currencylad

October, 2018: Michael Avenatti’s Past Won’t Stop Him From Running in 2020.
February, 2020: Michael Avenatti guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial.

