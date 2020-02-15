Open Forum: February 15, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, February 15, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
22 Responses to Open Forum: February 15, 2020

  3. MatrixTransform
    #3323841, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:03 am

    heheheh …finally!

  4. Knuckle Dragger
    #3323842, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Another thread.

    Another goddamn PENIS BANNER.

  5. The Beer Whisperer
    #3323843, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:04 am

    The number 4 batsman is the best in the team, usually.

  7. Top Ender
    #3323845, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:06 am

    In the Top End, we are 1.5 hours behind you.

    Or about 20 years.

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3323847, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:06 am

    You’re all collectivists, I tells ya!

  10. The Beer Whisperer
    #3323848, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Sorry, I meant number 5.

    And it doesn’t matter where Knuckle Dragger bats. If it’s not number 11, then he’s an imposter or letting the captain root his sister.

    That’ll learn him for taking my spot and talking about penises.

  11. The Beer Whisperer
    #3323849, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3323847, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:06 am
    You’re all collectivists, I tells ya!

    No, we’re not! 😝

  12. The Beer Whisperer
    #3323850, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:09 am

    Sorry, it was 4. I didn’t realise Matrix had double dipped.

  13. MatrixTransform
    #3323852, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:09 am

    I’d like to thank all the people behind the scenes.
    my mother (and wymynsys everywhere)
    the Academy
    and especially the Retards, without whom I wouldn’t had the inspiration to keep on trying

  14. mh
    #3323853, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Exclusive: Chelsea become first club to tailor training to menstrual cycles

    The idea of studying her players’ menstrual cycles came to Hayes while she watched them lose the 2016 FA Cup final against Arsenal.

    We had a lot of players in and around their period for that game,” she said. “I remember watching players close the ball down and thinking everything was reactive and second-best. That was the starting point.”

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/02/13/exclusive-chelsea-become-first-club-tailor-training-menstrual/

  15. Steve trickler
    #3323854, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Legends. Both of them and their staff.

    Goodnight all.



  16. Zyconoclast
    #3323855, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Trumps 2016 10 point plan

    1. Build the wall
    2. End “catch and release.”
    3. Create a deportation task force and focus on criminals in the country illegally
    4. Defund sanctuary cities
    5. Cancel President Obama’s executive actions
    6. Extreme vetting. Block immigration from some nations
    7. Force other countries to take back those whom the U.S. wants to deport
    8. Get biometric visa tracking system fully in place
    9. Strengthen E-Verify, block jobs for the undocumented
    10. Limit legal immigration, lower it to “historic norms,” and set new caps

    President Trump’s new budget retreats on his campaign promise to require all U.S. businesses to use E-Verify to check their new hires, signaling the White House’s surrender on one of the best tools to shut down the jobs magnet that spurs illegal immigration.

    In the budget, released Monday, Mr. Trump says he backs the current mostly voluntary version of E-Verify.

  18. classical_hero
    #3323857, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Steve T, I think Avi is in his late thirties or early forties. He’s quite young, so it’s a bit of a shock.

    cohenite, I had not seen it on Twitter at that stage.

  19. Armadillo
    #3323859, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:40 am

    The penis banner is Sinc’s way of punishing those of you with impure thoughts.

  20. Bruce in WA
    #3323861, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:48 am

    Needed a visa for me and mrs for India and Sri Lanka.

    “Do it online”, they said. “Easy-peasy”, they said.

    That’s six hours of my life I’ll never get back! It took three different browsers, six hours and eight system crashes to finally get them done!

    Stand aside, I’m having another martini!

  21. Knuckle Dragger
    #3323862, posted on February 15, 2020 at 12:52 am

    Well, the meeja is saying Dayne Beams will not don the black and white again. The approved talking points are that he is stepping away from football for the stock standard ‘focus on his mental health’.

    As deeply painful as it for me to say this as a Pies man, Beams is one of the gigantic footballing cockheads of this or any other era.

    Blessed with talent but a fuckwit of the highest order, he was waved goodbye by smiling teammates as he burnt their bridges on his way to Brisbane. He came back with the added bonuses of being older, more injured, a pisswreck, a druggie to boot and to the fury of the players.

    He had a couple of minor surgeries, did fuck all and was admitted to hospital after ‘an adverse reaction to pain medication’.

    He managed to convince a teammate, Steele Sidebottom to lend him five figures to allegedly help him get back on his feet, and was seen blowing it all on the punt during the Spring Carnival. Yuuuuge blowup ensued.

    Universally loathed, now the piss and the powder are more important and he’s trying to squeeze the club to pay out the remaining three years of his four year contract.

    Fuck off Beams, and count yourself lucky you can still walk. Or see.

  22. Rossini
    #3323863, posted on February 15, 2020 at 1:02 am

    Goodnight all
    Another hot steamy night in Dan’s hell hole.
    Victorians are all whack jobs.

