Open Forum: February 15, 2020
1
1
heheheh …finally!
Another thread.
Another goddamn PENIS BANNER.
The number 4 batsman is the best in the team, usually.
Yee Ha!
In the Top End, we are 1.5 hours behind you.
Or about 20 years.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would not legalize gay marriage as long as he was in the Kremlin.
You’re all collectivists, I tells ya!
Sorry, I meant number 5.
And it doesn’t matter where Knuckle Dragger bats. If it’s not number 11, then he’s an imposter or letting the captain root his sister.
That’ll learn him for taking my spot and talking about penises.
No, we’re not! 😝
Sorry, it was 4. I didn’t realise Matrix had double dipped.
I’d like to thank all the people behind the scenes.
my mother (and wymynsys everywhere)
the Academy
and especially the Retards, without whom I wouldn’t had the inspiration to keep on trying
Exclusive: Chelsea become first club to tailor training to menstrual cycles
Legends. Both of them and their staff.
Goodnight all.
Trumps 2016 10 point plan
1. Build the wall
2. End “catch and release.”
3. Create a deportation task force and focus on criminals in the country illegally
4. Defund sanctuary cities
5. Cancel President Obama’s executive actions
6. Extreme vetting. Block immigration from some nations
7. Force other countries to take back those whom the U.S. wants to deport
8. Get biometric visa tracking system fully in place
9. Strengthen E-Verify, block jobs for the undocumented
10. Limit legal immigration, lower it to “historic norms,” and set new caps
President Trump’s new budget retreats on his campaign promise to require all U.S. businesses to use E-Verify to check their new hires, signaling the White House’s surrender on one of the best tools to shut down the jobs magnet that spurs illegal immigration.
In the budget, released Monday, Mr. Trump says he backs the current mostly voluntary version of E-Verify.
Megan Youngren to Become First Openly Transgender Athlete to Compete at the U.S. [women’s] Olympic Marathon Trials
Steve T, I think Avi is in his late thirties or early forties. He’s quite young, so it’s a bit of a shock.
cohenite, I had not seen it on Twitter at that stage.
The penis banner is Sinc’s way of punishing those of you with impure thoughts.
Needed a visa for me and mrs for India and Sri Lanka.
“Do it online”, they said. “Easy-peasy”, they said.
That’s six hours of my life I’ll never get back! It took three different browsers, six hours and eight system crashes to finally get them done!
Stand aside, I’m having another martini!
Well, the meeja is saying Dayne Beams will not don the black and white again. The approved talking points are that he is stepping away from football for the stock standard ‘focus on his mental health’.
As deeply painful as it for me to say this as a Pies man, Beams is one of the gigantic footballing cockheads of this or any other era.
Blessed with talent but a fuckwit of the highest order, he was waved goodbye by smiling teammates as he burnt their bridges on his way to Brisbane. He came back with the added bonuses of being older, more injured, a pisswreck, a druggie to boot and to the fury of the players.
He had a couple of minor surgeries, did fuck all and was admitted to hospital after ‘an adverse reaction to pain medication’.
He managed to convince a teammate, Steele Sidebottom to lend him five figures to allegedly help him get back on his feet, and was seen blowing it all on the punt during the Spring Carnival. Yuuuuge blowup ensued.
Universally loathed, now the piss and the powder are more important and he’s trying to squeeze the club to pay out the remaining three years of his four year contract.
Fuck off Beams, and count yourself lucky you can still walk. Or see.
Goodnight all
Another hot steamy night in Dan’s hell hole.
Victorians are all whack jobs.