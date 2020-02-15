Pray for rain. And wind too!

Recalling the choke point problem when the wind is low and we depend on old-fashioned reliable power. The delivery from the fleet of windmills over the last 24 hours has been below 25% of theoretical (plated) capacity. Yesterday it went under 10%. Business as usual of course, in January it went under 10% nine times and in December it was many more times than that, and for longer periods as well.

Recalling the detailed story of the choke point issue, and it is time to take it further afield. I invite Cats to contact their local members, State and Federal, to ask whether they are aware that can can’t get by without 100% capacity of conventional power, overwhelmingly coal, to keep the lights on. Let us know if they have an interesting response.