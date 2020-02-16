Two articles on the ABC website tonight further confirm a systematic bias by ABC contributors to the left.

One, about higher suicide rates by those aged between 45 and 54 states this:

When starting to contextualise these staggering statistics, it’s important to realise that this group of men lived through unique transitions in labour force participation, the rise of part-time work, insecure employment and a widespread redistribution of wealth to the rich.

Yet most men in that age range have not taken part-time work, while unemployment has been remarkably low for many years. And there is no evidence whatsoever about a ‘widespread redistribution of wealth to the rich’. To the contrary, welfare payments have been growing rapidly over the past few decades.

This is a typical ABC contributor trope – have an article about a topic which is likely to be interesting, and then insert an irrelevant assertion making it out as if it is a fact.

The second article is about Nazism and asserts that there is a Murdoch conspiracy to make out that Nazism is socialism and that the what he says are the right are engaged in revisionist history.

This article states that Nazism is a capitalist doctrine.

For example

This bizarre view fails to consider the inconvenient fact that the Allies included among its number the communist Soviet Union, the state that bore the brunt of the conflict in lives and domestic destruction. Well, thankfully, not “everybody” is an adherent to the jejune News Corp view of history, despite the fact that Sky News streams into public places across the continent. Under Hitler, the party looked squarely to the middle classes and farmers rather than the working class for a political base. Hitler realigned it to ensure that it was an anti-socialist, anti-liberal, authoritarian, pro-business party – particularly after the failed Beerhall Putsch of 1923. The “socialism” in the name National Socialism was a strategically chosen misnomer designed to attract working class votes where possible, but they refused to take the bait. The vast majority voted for the Communist or Social Democratic parties. So if the Nazis were so obviously anti-socialist, and believed so ardently in the virtues of private property and entrepreneurship, and if socialists were among the earliest and hardest hit victims of the Nazi party prior to the Second World War, why is Hitler being proclaimed by some as a socialist? For all the Nazi talk of “four-year plans” and the “guidance of the state,” the sanctity of private property and freedom of contract was always preserved under the Nazis, even during the war years.

These four paragraphs among a lot of other nonsense deserve to be singled out.

Yes, the USSR bore a large brunt of the losses during world war 2, largely because of Stalin’s actions.

The authors are probably Holocaust deniers, pretending that socialists suffered more under Hitler than others. And to say that the Nazis preserved the sanctity of private property and freedom of contract is amongst the worst example of revisionist history I’ve ever seen. The Nazis looted on an industrial scale. Under the Nazis there was no private property rights and contracts were regularly ignored. Everything was used to service the State – that is Hitler and his cronies.

But once again, this is an article which manages to address a topic from the mid 20th century and have a dig at Australian conservatives. It is simply another example of ABC left wing bias.