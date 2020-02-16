News balance

Posted on 11:28 am, February 16, 2020 by Steve Kates

This is all there is at Instapundit, one item lost in the pack.

QUESTION ASKED: Is He Crazy? Mike Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as His Running Mate.

334Posted at 12:55 pm by Ed Driscoll 

.
And this is what you get at Sludge.


Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force... MORE

DRUDGE has learned that Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from New York to homes he owns in Colorado or Florida, since the electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS from the same state... Developing..


EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE

As for who will eventually get the nomination, no one has a clue since actual policy has almost nothing to do with it. The only bit in common they seem to have is that they would each be a disaster, both domestically and across the world.

  1. Suburban Boy
    #3325079, posted on February 16, 2020 at 11:30 am

    An all-white Dem team?

    Outrageous!

  2. Scott Osmond
    #3325083, posted on February 16, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Little Mikey didn’t kill himself. Or, Sorry to hear about your suicide on November 9th. Signed Hillery if he wins.

  3. Nighthawk the Elder
    #3325108, posted on February 16, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Apart from identity politics and divisive policies, what would a mini-Mike and Hitllery combo offer the American people?

    Perhaps mini-Mike would want to expand this little New York program of his.

