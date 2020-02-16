News balance

This is all there is at Instapundit, one item lost in the pack.
And this is what you get at Sludge.
Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force... MORE
DRUDGE has learned that Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from New York to homes he owns in Colorado or Florida, since the electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS from the same state... Developing..
As for who will eventually get the nomination, no one has a clue since actual policy has almost nothing to do with it. The only bit in common they seem to have is that they would each be a disaster, both domestically and across the world.
An all-white Dem team?
Outrageous!
Little Mikey didn’t kill himself. Or, Sorry to hear about your suicide on November 9th. Signed Hillery if he wins.
Apart from identity politics and divisive policies, what would a mini-Mike and Hitllery combo offer the American people?
Perhaps mini-Mike would want to expand this little New York program of his.