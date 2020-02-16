Folau kills in return triumph for Dragons, angering the ABC

Israel Folau stars in Catalans Dragons debut but Super League still uneasy with Australian’s signing.

The Catalans Dragons fans came to support Israel Folau with open arms, and he didn’t disappoint.

At the first touch of the ball, in the sixth minute of the game, the 30-year-old Australian scored, giving the home team an early lead.

“Izzy, Izzy,” the crowd chanted, caring little about his past indiscretions…

With his debut done, the Catalans Dragons will hope the controversy over Folau’s signing will fall away.

But it won’t…

With each match, the hostility will remain. Most clubs in the 25-year-old league are deeply unsettled with the Australian’s entry into their competition …

And there are those in the UK who won’t just let it slide, even if Folau keeps his mouth shut as stipulated in his contract.