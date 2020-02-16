Folau kills in return triumph for Dragons, angering the ABC

Israel Folau stars in Catalans Dragons debut but Super League still uneasy with Australian’s signing.
The Catalans Dragons fans came to support Israel Folau with open arms, and he didn’t disappoint.
At the first touch of the ball, in the sixth minute of the game, the 30-year-old Australian scored, giving the home team an early lead.
“Izzy, Izzy,” the crowd chanted, caring little about his past indiscretions…
With his debut done, the Catalans Dragons will hope the controversy over Folau’s signing will fall away.
But it won’t…
With each match, the hostility will remain. Most clubs in the 25-year-old league are deeply unsettled with the Australian’s entry into their competition …
And there are those in the UK who won’t just let it slide, even if Folau keeps his mouth shut as stipulated in his contract.
The clearly livid Samantha Hawley goes on to report that “management” of other clubs is still angry Folau was signed even if rugby fans are thrilled. Managers have to be officially “angry,” of course, to placate the gaystapo. Meanwhile, Lord Robert Hayward – the white 70 year-old founder of Britain’s first all-homosexual rugby team and a Folau hater – is demanding the Johnson government force Dragons sponsors to drop and bankrupt the French team. This is the first time in British history that a member of the House of Lords has been the ‘victim’ vis-a-vis a black employee of a football club.
Only way Folau can redeem himself is if he belts his missus up and pissas in his mouth, oh and take some cocaine.
I can’t work out which I dislike more, The ABC or The Gaystapo.
Well said, sir!
The ABC moron doesn’t realise that nothing energises and unites a team more than having everyone else in the competition hate them.
Izzy! Izzy Izzy!
They spend an awful lot of time in the scrum.
Problem with pendulums is they always swing back the other way. Tactics the lavender mafia use today legitimate the same tactics in the future.
Well played, Izzy.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation tries to tear down an Australian doing well overseas.
And taxpayers have to hand over 1.2 Billion dollars to them every 365 days.