Hinderaker and Watts chart the lies of ‘climate change’

Global warming in a few charts.
We constantly hear that temperatures are setting new records, but in reality, according to NOAA’s United States Climate Reference Network, average temperatures in the U.S. in 2019 were cooler than they had been at the start of the decade. The two peaks were, as usual, naturally-occurring El Nino years:
The alarmists’ models were created by activists to predict problematic levels of warming. That was the whole point. Unfortunately for the alarmists, enough time has now gone by that we can say, definitively, that the models are wrong. They grossly exaggerated any mild warming that has actually occurred. And a model that produces wrong predictions is worthless.
See the other charts at the link. Anthony Watts has several more. Possibly the most fascinating of those is Change in Leaf Area 1982 to 2015. “The greening over the past 33 years reported in this study is equivalent to adding a green continent about two-times the size of mainland USA (18 million km2) …”
They may have lost the modelling battle but they’ve won the political war.