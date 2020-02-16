In the UK, no-nonsense ex-cop wins big against thought police

Police who warned man about ‘transphobic’ tweet acted unlawfully.

In his judgement, the High Court’s Mr Justice Julian Knowles directly compared British police to Nazis:

In this country we have never had a Cheka, a Gestapo or a Stasi. We have never lived in an Orwellian society.”

Humberside Police sent an officer to Harry Miller’s home to “check his thinking” after a trans-mocking tweet was classified as a “hate incident.” They later visited him at his workplace and on several occasions threatened to prosecute him. Miller – a former policeman – fought back.