Politics As Germ Warfare

Posted on 8:16 pm, February 16, 2020 by currencylad

THE coronavirus of US states – Democrat-infected California – is quickly becoming an embarrassment even to left-wing journalists and newspapers ‘of record’ like the New York Times. Large sections of Los Angeles and San Francisco have become crime-ridden metropolis-shanties strewn with needles, faeces, trash and indigents. For the Democrat Party, these indices make for happy reading. Financially and culturally broken cities inhabited by impoverished human wrecks elect Democrats. The souring Grape State’s disease could now be spreading. Since 2007, 7.3 million Californians have fled. Far from being chastened, however, these reverse Tom Joads might be infecting Nevada, Colorado and Arizona with socialism. Timothy Egan in the NYT is thrilled. The emigrants, he says, are U-Hauling their “California values — fierce defense of the environment, tolerance of immigrants and a multiracial society, insistence on universal health care” – with them. California Takes Revenge on Trump is the Gray Lady’s triumphant headline to the piece. Egan ridicules the “tax-averse whites” of Arizona who have been joined by 250,000 ex-Californians. If the trend continues, AZ will be loaded up with regulations and imposts – and the streets of Phoenix with poo – within ten years, perhaps fewer. Democrats and their media sycophants are no longer a joke. They’re sociopaths. They enjoy making people suffer.

  1. BorisG
    #3325585, posted on February 16, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    As far as I understand, the key reason for emigration from California is sky rocketing cost of living, mainly driven by real estate prices. Not quite a sign of degradation.

    I haven’t seen Silicon Valley moving anywhere else. Instead I have seen huge real estate boom in the vicinity of LAX airport, driven by a new wave of tech companies. The disfunctional inner city nearby notwithstanding.

  2. Howard Hill
    #3325592, posted on February 16, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    And this my dear friends is why other states must somehow prevent the exodus of victoriastanies to other states, else suffer the same fate. Mogadishu on the Yarra ( formally known as Victoria ) is gone. You others are our last hope.

  3. Roger
    #3325605, posted on February 16, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Democrats and their media sycophants are no longer a joke. They’re sociopaths. They enjoy making people suffer.

    Lije our local SJWs who continue to afflict suffering upon our remotely located indigenous people.

  4. Tel
    #3325610, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    I wonder if it is possible for a state to legislate quite high taxes for someone who first moves there, but then reducing a bit every year and quite low tax for people who have been there a long time.

    This concept of “buy in” means that people only turn up if they really want it, and once they have gone the distance they have skin in the game to ensure their investment remains valuable.

  5. Chris M
    #3325614, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    must somehow prevent

    Sure. We don’t want the tatted green voting freaks of inner suburbs migrating but in practical terms how is this contained? I’d favour cutting welfare along and let reality mug them, probably this will happen automatically when the government runs out of money some time in the next decade after the likes of Medicare and NDIS finish stripping the country. But what then, poorly educated and with few life skills do they just lay about in blankets on the footpath like SF randomly dumping and scrounging for weed?

  6. Zatara
    #3325615, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    As far as I understand, the key reason for emigration from California is sky rocketing cost of living, mainly driven by real estate prices. Not quite a sign of degradation.

    Try extremely high taxes, truly massive immigration problems, health issues (such as TB, typhus, etc.), rapidly increasing crime rates, out of control legislative oppression, and incredibly flaky people. And yes, extreme housing costs.

    The day I sold the last of my properties in southern California was one of the happiest days of my life.

    That being said, the extreme northern counties of the state are rural and quite sane. Trump won them in a landslide. The state is also physically beautiful and full of resources, that’s what makes its demise into the bag-lady of the US so sad.

  8. feelthebern
    #3325621, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    I haven’t seen Silicon Valley moving anywhere else.

    There are more tech start ups in:
    Texas;
    Poland;
    Thailand;
    Indonesia;
    Lithuania;
    Then there are in Silicon Valley.

    PS, if Boris knocks on your door looking for $$ for a tech start up, slam the door in his face.
    The retard sounds like he wants a fancy office & a $US6 coffee in Menlo Park.
    That is, you’re money will never stand a chance.

  9. feelthebern
    #3325623, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Your.
    Not you’re.

  10. cohenite
    #3325624, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    The left are the enemy of mankind.

  11. egg_
    #3325628, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Is Cali dumpster diving now an Olympic sport?

  12. egg_
    #3325631, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    truly massive immigration problems, health issues (such as TB, typhus, etc.)

    Not unrelated, presumably?

  13. JC
    #3325638, posted on February 16, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Zat, I read that Beverly Hills votes solidly GOP. Is that true?

