Politics As Germ Warfare

THE coronavirus of US states – Democrat-infected California – is quickly becoming an embarrassment even to left-wing journalists and newspapers ‘of record’ like the New York Times. Large sections of Los Angeles and San Francisco have become crime-ridden metropolis-shanties strewn with needles, faeces, trash and indigents. For the Democrat Party, these indices make for happy reading. Financially and culturally broken cities inhabited by impoverished human wrecks elect Democrats. The souring Grape State’s disease could now be spreading. Since 2007, 7.3 million Californians have fled. Far from being chastened, however, these reverse Tom Joads might be infecting Nevada, Colorado and Arizona with socialism. Timothy Egan in the NYT is thrilled. The emigrants, he says, are U-Hauling their “California values — fierce defense of the environment, tolerance of immigrants and a multiracial society, insistence on universal health care” – with them. California Takes Revenge on Trump is the Gray Lady’s triumphant headline to the piece. Egan ridicules the “tax-averse whites” of Arizona who have been joined by 250,000 ex-Californians. If the trend continues, AZ will be loaded up with regulations and imposts – and the streets of Phoenix with poo – within ten years, perhaps fewer. Democrats and their media sycophants are no longer a joke. They’re sociopaths. They enjoy making people suffer.

