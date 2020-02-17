Fancy that!

Posted on 6:15 pm, February 17, 2020 by Rafe Champion

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Fancy that!

  1. Rafe Champion
    #3326577, posted on February 17, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    What about the six ball over?

  2. local oaf
    #3326597, posted on February 17, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    How about Valens deliberately bringing a million “asylum seekers” into the empire?

    What could possibly go wrong!

  3. Lee
    #3326606, posted on February 17, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    I have noticed the comparison of the fall of the Roman Empire with the current world situation before.

    Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

    – George Santayana

  4. feelthebern
    #3326607, posted on February 17, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Did the Roman empire ever have morality?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.