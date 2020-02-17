Gosh. Turns out the law also applies to Ultimo aristocrats

Breaking: AFP warrants used to raid ABC valid, Federal Court rules.
The national broadcaster has been ordered to pay costs. Which means you are paying costs. The ABC acquired and used stolen property to illegally slander combat veterans, were raided by police investigating the broader crime and then used taxpayers’ money to buy their way out of trouble. The bill is being sent to you. Meanwhile, the ABC gives generous space this morning to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr who strenuousy opposes the Morrison government’s religious freedom bill:
“Why you would enshrine in legislation a particular privilege for a group of people to be able to espouse a view that will offend many, and to grant that legal privilege? [It] just seems extraordinary in 2020″ …
“I have no problem with people following whichever religious faith that they wish to.
“My concern is when people seek to impose their faith and those views on others.”
That describes perfectly how the ABC sees itself. As welcome as today’s Federal Court decision is, we still await criminal charges and arrests. If you or I received such classified material and crowed about the fact – while also publishing our version of what it supposedly proved – we would be prosecuted and jailed. So will the Morrison government have the guts to pursue this all the way? Of course not.
I am shocked!
Good thing we wasted all that taxpayer money fighting the court case……..
stackja
#3325973, posted on February 17, 2020 at 10:02 am
I am shocked!
Yes, we get the impression the courts just rubber stamp any orders from the lefties these days. Nice to see them put back in their box for a change, but it was a pretty straight forward ‘national security’ case I would have thought.
Remember they are paying their own lawyers and now the lawyers for the crown with taxpayer dollars. It’s the same money going around in circles.
From the link:
Justice Abraham was appointed to the Federal Court last year. She’ll wonder what she did to deserve the smear later this year from the billion-dollar anti-government propaganda factory.
What’s to find? Anonymous sources and quotes? They just made them up.
Taxpayers lose again. Suckers.
We have a right to know what goes on inside
ourtheir ABC?
“Why you would enshrine in legislation a particular privilege for a group of people to be able to espouse a view that will offend many, and to grant that legal privilege? [It] just seems extraordinary in 2020″ …
I’m willing to compromise. Repeal 18c and all like provisions and legislate that “offence” per se isn’t a ground for any legal action whatsoever. That will ensure that no “group” gets a “particular privilege”.
Problem solved.
“My concern is when people seek to impose their faith and those views on others.”
Isn’t Barr seeking to “impose” his views on all of us by making his comments? How is that different to anyone expressing a view about anything? In fact Barr is doing more “imposing” because he’s actually advocating for a particular position in relation to people’s liberties.