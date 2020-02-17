Misleading news on the green energy transition. See how the Energiewende is going in Germany!

Posted on 11:21 am, February 17, 2020 by Rafe Champion

A piece in The Australian today claims that our green energy transition will be “tough but well worth the effort“. In your dreams Martina! In a bizarre misrepresentation of well documented facts about the German Energiewende Martina Linnenluecke (Head of a unit on Environmental Sustainability at Macquarie Business School) has painted their trifecta of failure  as a success story! Cats will recall the short video that I did a year ago to describe  how they spent untold billions of euros to achieve 3 outcomes (1) more expensive electricity (2) a less stable grid and (3) from 2009 to 2017 no overall reduction in emissions.  The  YouTube German Trifecta of Failure.

They have achieved a small reduction since then at the price of sliding towards recession.  It is refreshing to see that practically all of the people who commented on the piece in the newspaper are well aware of the real situation. They also attacked some fake news about the bushfires in the piece as well.

Not quite on topic but a similar mix of ignorance, self indulgence at our expense and virtue signalling. From Bolta.

FROM MID-AIR

Why are the biggest global warming preachers such frequent-flying hypocrites? Jane Caro even boasts: “On Thursday I was on Sunrise at 6.45am, flew to Canberra & appeared in awesome @BroadAgenda5050 panel, Friday flew to Melbourne, appeared on @ABCthedrum, today MC’d #ClimateEmergencySummit all day. Am now in Qantas lounge getting gently shickered.”

A blast from the past just popped up on screen.  Liberty Quote.  I have never trusted sociologists to be consistently pro-freedom. It started out as a collectivist commie discipline and always will be.  — Jason Soon

4 Responses to Misleading news on the green energy transition. See how the Energiewende is going in Germany!

  1. struth
    #3326111, posted on February 17, 2020 at 11:53 am

    And oddly enough the political class and Merkel won’t be impacted one iota.

  2. Mak Siccar
    #3326122, posted on February 17, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Merkel’s treachery is everywhere.

    Angela Merkel and the Destruction of German Democracy
    By Jared Peterson

    These thoughts reflect the writer’s concern about the worsening political and social conditions in Germany, a nation whose importance — for America, Europe, and the world — should require no laboring to a readership of politically sophisticated Americans.

    What’s happening today in Germany is deeply disturbing.

    And it’s not for the reason casual American observers, including many conservatives, might think based on information derived from the mainstream English-language media.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/02/angela_merkel_and_the_destruction_of_german_democracy.html

  3. MatrixTransform
    #3326128, posted on February 17, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Or this one just now:

    Every modern ‘European’ form of oppression has been routinely implemented through the judiciary, prosecutors, and police.

    — John Comnenus

  4. Tom
    #3326131, posted on February 17, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    From the link:

    Professor Martina Linnenluecke is head of Macquarie Business School’s Centre for Corporate Sustainability and Environmental Finance.

    The Oz is giving out op-ed space like confetti at a wedding.

    If there was an actual journalist in charge of the op ed page, there would be extreme vetting of any academic shopping for propaganda space, not the current open slather — a dumbed down up-yours to the Oz’s readership, which is giving “Professor” Linnenluecke buggery in comments.

