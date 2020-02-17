Misleading news on the green energy transition. See how the Energiewende is going in Germany!

A piece in The Australian today claims that our green energy transition will be “tough but well worth the effort“. In your dreams Martina! In a bizarre misrepresentation of well documented facts about the German Energiewende Martina Linnenluecke (Head of a unit on Environmental Sustainability at Macquarie Business School) has painted their trifecta of failure as a success story! Cats will recall the short video that I did a year ago to describe how they spent untold billions of euros to achieve 3 outcomes (1) more expensive electricity (2) a less stable grid and (3) from 2009 to 2017 no overall reduction in emissions. The YouTube German Trifecta of Failure.

They have achieved a small reduction since then at the price of sliding towards recession. It is refreshing to see that practically all of the people who commented on the piece in the newspaper are well aware of the real situation. They also attacked some fake news about the bushfires in the piece as well.

Not quite on topic but a similar mix of ignorance, self indulgence at our expense and virtue signalling. From Bolta.

FROM MID-AIR Why are the biggest global warming preachers such frequent-flying hypocrites? Jane Caro even boasts: “On Thursday I was on Sunrise at 6.45am, flew to Canberra & appeared in awesome @BroadAgenda5050 panel, Friday flew to Melbourne, appeared on @ABCthedrum, today MC’d #ClimateEmergencySummit all day. Am now in Qantas lounge getting gently shickered.”

