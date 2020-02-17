ScoMo Yet To Learn His ABC’s!

It was reported in The Australian today that the Johnson Government is very keen on reforming (and reducing) the BBC by abolishing its license fee and instead enforcing upon it a subscription payment model.

Naturally, the BBC progressive class are outraged and their Chairman, Sir David Clementi has launched an outspoken defence.

It is reported that:

“Sir David argued that a move to a subscription model would mean a loss of earnings for the BBC that would lead to popular programs being axed and the introduction of Netflix-style payments could result in the loss of public service programming in a race to attract paying viewers.”

The confused logic of Sir David has probably solidified the need for reform, starting with a new chairman that is commercial.

According to Sir David:

Government guaranteed rents are considered “earnings” not handouts.

If consumers paid only for the content they actually wanted to view the BBC would get less.

This would mean the BBC would actually have to produce programmes people were actually willing to pay for (God forbid!).

Somehow in the Netflix-style race to attract paying viewers “popular” BBC programs will be axed.

This suggests the BBC doesn’t understand what a popular program is, or at best can’t produce one that is economic.

What Sir David is arguing for is not a licence fee per se but a licence to develop whatever content the BBC wants (all from a progressive-Left persuasion) irrespective of the views or preferences of the poor taxpayers forced to fund it.

The same elitist, politically and culturally contemptuous attitude is rampant at our own ABC (and SBS).

It beggars belief that a allegedly conservative political party does nothing to reform a $1b per annum out of control Leftist propaganda outfit. It is total cowardice, dare one say abandonment of duty.

BOJO is no Trump. While solid on sovereignty (i.e. Brexit), his government is hardly committed to “draining the swamp” based on the Tory election promises.

But even BOJO sees the political necessity of pushing back the Left’s march through the institutions.

Which begs the question, when will ScoMo learn from BoJo (and Trump) that you don’t defeat your enemies by funding and appeasing them?

Seriously, what is the point of Coalition governments in Australia? It is like voting for a Chamberlain Government offering up the Munich Agreement.

The only difference is that Chamberlain sacrificed Czechoslovakia, whereas Morrison sacrifices every institution in the land. Either way we end up in a socialist, totalitarian, crony rent seeking hell hole destined to go broke.

BOJO’s attack on the BBC, only illustrates ScoMo has yet (hence unlikely) to learn his ABC’s.