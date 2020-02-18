Another Stephen Hicks event in Melbourne 12 March

Posted on 1:54 am, February 18, 2020 by Rafe Champion

HOW POLITICAL CORRECTNESS IS SHAPING YOUR WORLD

Stephen is a libertarian philosopher and economist (with Austrian leanings).  Postmodernism is one of his specialties and another is entreprenership.

He will explore the ideological roots of Cultural Marxism and  political correctness, the rise of oppressed groups, the dilution of truth and meaning.

Liberalism Pro and Con  A book published by Connor Court to support the tour.

HIS SITESOMETHING FOR EVERYONE.  In Brisbane he will debate John Quiggin!

His interviews with entrepreneursHow a mugging created a career.

Kaizen: You were mugged in 1981 by three teenagers in New York’s Lower East Side, and that led you to a major career change?

Mariotti: It did. The mugging caught me emotionally off guard, and I had a lot of flashbacks afterward. It got me interested in the question of why some kids would humiliate me over a small amount of money. And I started to think: Had they been able to sell me something or ask me to invest in a business deal, they could have gotten a lot more money and it would have been a win/win situation for everyone. And that really got me interested in a new career path in education, which turned out great.

